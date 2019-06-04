Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 21, 2019 at 1:03 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Billionaire hedge fund managers such as David Abrams, Steve Cohen and Stan Druckenmiller can generate millions or even billions of dollars every year by pinning down high-potential small-cap stocks and pouring cash into these candidates. Small-cap stocks are overlooked by most investors, brokerage houses, and financial services hubs, while the unlimited research abilities of the big players within the hedge fund industry can easily identify the undervalued and high-potential stocks that reside the ignored corners of equity markets. There are numerous small-cap stocks that have turned out to be great winners, which is one of the main reasons the Insider Monkey team pays close attention to the hedge fund activity in relation to these stocks.

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) was in 48 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the first quarter of 2019. VMC has experienced an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds of late. There were 41 hedge funds in our database with VMC positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that vmc isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

John Armitage Egerton Capital

We’re going to analyze the latest hedge fund action regarding Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

How are hedge funds trading Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 48 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 17% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards VMC over the last 15 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with VMC Positions

More specifically, Egerton Capital Limited was the largest shareholder of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC), with a stake worth $501.6 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Egerton Capital Limited was Eminence Capital, which amassed a stake valued at $193.1 million. Adage Capital Management, Alkeon Capital Management, and Citadel Investment Group were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, key money managers were leading the bulls’ herd. Scopus Asset Management, managed by Alexander Mitchell, established the most outsized call position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Scopus Asset Management had $59.2 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors also initiated a $50.9 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new VMC positions are Robert Boucai’s Newbrook Capital Advisors, Alexander Mitchell’s Scopus Asset Management, and James Parsons’s Junto Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). These stocks are Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP), and ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS). This group of stocks’ market values resemble VMC’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AGR 17 390906 4
DHI 46 2449791 -1
CNP 34 939440 1
ANSS 28 837871 -1
Average 31.25 1154502 0.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 31.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1155 million. That figure was $1768 million in VMC’s case. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) is the least popular one with only 17 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on VMC as the stock returned 7.6% during the same period and outperformed the market by an even larger margin. Hedge funds were clearly right about piling into this stock relative to other stocks with similar market capitalizations.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Owens Corning (OC)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Science Applications International...Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Bargain According To Hedge Funds? Should You Buy Vulcan Materials Company (VMC)? 5 Best Airport and Infrastructure Stocks To Buy Under President Trump Vulcan Materials Company (VMC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Why Toyota, IBM, Teva, and Two Other Stocks Are in Spotlight Today Why Are These Five Stocks on Investors’ Radars Today? Hedge Funds Are Buying These 10 Mid-Caps, Part 1 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.