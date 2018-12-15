Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (MNK) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on December 15, 2018 at 10:56 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

During the first half of the fourth quarter the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) lagged the larger S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by about 4 percentage points as investors worried over the possible ramifications of rising interest rates. The hedge funds and institutional investors we track typically invest more in smaller-cap stocks than an average investor (i.e. only 298 S&P 500 constituents were among the 500 most popular stocks among hedge funds), and we have seen data that shows those funds paring back their overall exposure. Those funds cutting positions in small-caps is one reason why volatility has increased. In the following paragraphs, we take a closer look at what hedge funds and prominent investors think of Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) and see how the stock is affected by the recent hedge fund activity.

Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) was in 20 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. MNK has experienced a decrease in hedge fund sentiment lately. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with MNK positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that MNK isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

largest hedge funds in the world

Let’s take a peek at the fresh hedge fund action regarding Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK).

What does the smart money think about Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK)?

At the end of the third quarter, a total of 20 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -5% from the second quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in MNK over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

MNK_dec2018

Among these funds, Scopia Capital held the most valuable stake in Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK), which was worth $138.5 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was D E Shaw which amassed $117.5 million worth of shares. Moreover, Paulson & Co, Armistice Capital, and Royce & Associates were also bullish on Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Since Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) has experienced declining sentiment from the aggregate hedge fund industry, we can see that there were a few hedge funds who sold off their positions entirely heading into Q3. Interestingly, James E. Flynn’s Deerfield Management cut the largest position of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling close to $130.4 million in stock, and Stephen DuBois’s Camber Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $35.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 1 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) but similarly valued. These stocks are Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC), Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX), Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA), and Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS). All of these stocks’ market caps resemble MNK’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PINC 21 214420 3
RGNX 24 418010 3
AVYA 34 588061 0
GTLS 18 158921 2
Average 24.25 344853 2

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 24.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $345 million. That figure was $491 million in MNK’s case. Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) is the least popular one with only 18 bullish hedge fund positions. Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE:MNK) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard AVYA might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?Hedge Funds Are Buying Vishay Intertechnology (VSH)Should You Avoid Vereit Inc (VER)?Is Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Dumping Varonis Systems Inc (VRNS)Hedge Funds Are Crazy About Verso Corporation (VRS)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
13G Filing: James E. Flynn and Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Has Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Turned the Corner? Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) & Depomed Inc (DEPO) Helped Consonance Capital to Massive Q3 Returns CIT Group Inc. (CIT), Mylan NV (MYL) & More: Five Stocks Recommended by David Einhorn Billionaire John Paulson’s Favorite Healthcare Stocks Include The Latest Industry Punching Bag, Mylan Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are in Spotlight on Tuesday Top Picks of Healthcare-focused Asset Manager Run by Former SAC Capital Traders 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.