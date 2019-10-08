Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Gartner Inc (IT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds?

Published on October 20, 2019 at 2:47 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge Funds and other institutional investors have just completed filing their 13Fs with the Securities and Exchange Commission, revealing their equity portfolios as of the end of June. At Insider Monkey, we follow nearly 750 active hedge funds and notable investors and by analyzing their 13F filings, we can determine the stocks that they are collectively bullish on. One of their picks is Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT), so let’s take a closer look at the sentiment that surrounds it in the current quarter.

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) investors should be aware of an increase in hedge fund interest recently. IT was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 15 hedge funds in our database with IT positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that IT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Gabriel Plotkin Melvin Capital Management

Unlike this former hedge fund manager who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

How are hedge funds trading Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 13% from the first quarter of 2019. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in IT over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with IT Positions

More specifically, Select Equity Group was the largest shareholder of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT), with a stake worth $380 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Select Equity Group was Bares Capital Management, which amassed a stake valued at $379.7 million. Melvin Capital Management, Citadel Investment Group, and Adage Capital Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

As one would reasonably expect, some big names were breaking ground themselves. Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, initiated the largest position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT). Balyasny Asset Management had $13.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Robert B. Gillam’s McKinley Capital Management also made a $5.2 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, and Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) but similarly valued. We will take a look at NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP), Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI), Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV), and Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG). All of these stocks’ market caps match IT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NTAP 26 907458 2
DRI 24 798896 -14
DOV 32 604250 2
EVRG 25 962365 1
Average 26.75 818242 -2.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 26.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $818 million. That figure was $1005 million in IT’s case. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) is even less popular than DRI. Hedge funds dodged a bullet by taking a bearish stance towards IT. Our calculations showed that the top 20 most popular hedge fund stocks returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately IT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was very bearish); IT investors were disappointed as the stock returned -11.2% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks (see the video below) among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
The J.M. Smucker Company (SJM: Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See ModeThese Hedge Funds Are Dumping W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About CNH Industrial NV (CNHI)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Evergy, Inc. (EVRG)Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)?Hedge Funds Are Selling UDR, Inc. (UDR)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is Gartner Inc (IT) A Good Stock To Buy? Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Gartner Inc (IT) Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Gartner Inc (IT) Anymore Cluster of Insider Sales at IT Research Firm – Should You Sell? Guys at Baron Say No; Plus Other Insider Trading Should You Avoid Gartner Inc (IT)? Brian Bares’ Favorite Investment Reads and Favorite Stocks Gartner Inc. (IT), Signet Jewelers (SIG), and WPX Energy (WPG) Among the Companies Reporting Notable Insider Trading Activity 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.