Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is Gartner Inc (IT) A Good Stock To Buy?

Published on June 24, 2019 at 1:37 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 750 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what smart money thinks about Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) shareholders have witnessed a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers lately. Our calculations also showed that IT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

If you’d ask most traders, hedge funds are seen as slow, outdated investment vehicles of the past. While there are over 8000 funds with their doors open today, Our experts choose to focus on the bigwigs of this group, approximately 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors shepherd the lion’s share of the hedge fund industry’s total asset base, and by following their highest performing investments, Insider Monkey has come up with numerous investment strategies that have historically defeated the S&P 500 index. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by around 5 percentage points per annum since its inception in May 2014 through June 18th. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 28.2% since February 2017 (through June 18th) even though the market was up nearly 30% during the same period. We just shared a list of 5 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 8.2% in a month whereas our long picks outperformed the market by 2.5 percentage points in this volatile 5 week period (our long picks also beat the market by 15 percentage points so far this year).

Gabriel Plotkin Melvin Capital Management

Let’s view the recent hedge fund action encompassing Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

How are hedge funds trading Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)?

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 15 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -29% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 21 hedge funds with a bullish position in IT a year ago. So, let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

IT_june2019

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Select Equity Group, managed by Robert Joseph Caruso, holds the most valuable position in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT). Select Equity Group has a $639 million position in the stock, comprising 4.3% of its 13F portfolio. On Select Equity Group’s heels is Bares Capital Management, led by Brian Bares, holding a $358.6 million position; 10.1% of its 13F portfolio is allocated to the company. Remaining peers with similar optimism comprise Gabriel Plotkin’s Melvin Capital Management, Seth Rosen’s Nitorum Capital and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group.

Judging by the fact that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) has experienced declining sentiment from the entirety of the hedge funds we track, logic holds that there is a sect of money managers that decided to sell off their entire stakes last quarter. Intriguingly, Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management dumped the biggest investment of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, comprising about $17.6 million in stock. Vikas Lunia’s fund, Lunia Capital, also dropped its stock, about $16.6 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 6 funds last quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT). We will take a look at Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W), WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG), Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), and Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). This group of stocks’ market valuations resemble IT’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
W 30 2455188 2
WCG 47 1898984 8
CAG 33 811917 0
LYV 39 1020951 2
Average 37.25 1546760 3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 37.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1547 million. That figure was $1206 million in IT’s case. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) is the least popular one with only 30 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) is even less popular than W. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on IT, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 5.7% during the same time frame and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Pool Corporation (POOL)Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Construction Company, Inc...Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)Is Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) A Good Stock To Buy?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Galapagos NV (GLPG)Is JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Gartner Inc (IT) Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Gartner Inc (IT) Anymore Cluster of Insider Sales at IT Research Firm – Should You Sell? Guys at Baron Say No; Plus Other Insider Trading Should You Avoid Gartner Inc (IT)? Brian Bares’ Favorite Investment Reads and Favorite Stocks Gartner Inc. (IT), Signet Jewelers (SIG), and WPX Energy (WPG) Among the Companies Reporting Notable Insider Trading Activity Apple Inc. (AAPL), Google Inc (GOOG), and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Need to Hear This 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.