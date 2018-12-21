Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Gartner Inc (IT) Anymore

Published on December 22, 2018 at 1:36 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“Market conditions are changing. The continued rise in interest rates suggests we are in the early stages of a bond bear market, which could intensify as central banks withdraw liquidity. The receding tide of liquidity will start to reveal more rocks beyond what has been exposed in emerging markets so far, and the value of a value discipline will be in avoiding the biggest capital-destroying rocks. If a rock emerges on the crowded shore of U.S. momentum, it could result in a major liquidity challenge, as momentum is often most intense on the downside as a crowded trade reverses. So investors are facing a large potential trade-off right now: continue to bet on the current dominance of momentum and the S&P 500, or bet on change and take an active value bet in names with attractive value and optionality, but with negative momentum,” said Clearbridge Investments in its market commentary. We aren’t sure whether long-term interest rates will top 5% and value stocks outperform growth, but we follow hedge fund investor letters to understand where the markets and stocks might be going. This article will lay out and discuss the hedge fund and institutional investor sentiment towards Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) has seen a decrease in support from the world’s most elite money managers of late. IT was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 21 hedge funds in our database with IT holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that IT isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

In today’s marketplace there are several formulas stock market investors can use to grade their holdings. A couple of the most useful formulas are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the elite hedge fund managers can outperform the market by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Gabriel Plotkin Melvin Capital Management

We’re going to go over the recent hedge fund action encompassing Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

How have hedgies been trading Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -38% from the second quarter of 2018. By comparison, 17 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in IT heading into this year. So, let’s find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

IT_dec2018

The largest stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) was held by Select Equity Group, which reported holding $738.1 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by Bares Capital Management with a $347.1 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Melvin Capital Management, Nitorum Capital, and Royce & Associates.

Since Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) has experienced bearish sentiment from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few hedge funds that decided to sell off their entire stakes heading into Q3. Intriguingly, James Parsons’s Junto Capital Management said goodbye to the largest investment of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling an estimated $53.3 million in stock. Michael Platt and William Reeves’s fund, BlueCrest Capital Mgmt., also sold off its stock, about $12.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest dropped by 8 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT). These stocks are Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY), The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK), Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL), and TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI). This group of stocks’ market values resemble IT’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GDDY 48 3169488 6
LSXMK 48 3322137 4
XYL 20 616781 -1
FTI 23 526729 -3
Average 34.75 1908784 1.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 34.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1.91 billion. That figure was $1.27 billion in IT’s case. Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) is the least popular one with only 20 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) is even less popular than XYL. Considering that hedge funds aren’t fond of this stock in relation to other companies analyzed in this article, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and understand why the smart money isn’t behind this stock. This isn’t necessarily bad news. Although it is possible that hedge funds may think the stock is overpriced and view the stock as a short candidate, they may not be very familiar with the bullish thesis. In either case more research is warranted.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Anymore...Is HudBay Minerals Inc Ord Shs (HBM) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Ichor Holdings (ICHR) A Good Stock To Buy?Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Is II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) A Good Stock To Buy?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Cluster of Insider Sales at IT Research Firm – Should You Sell? Guys at Baron Say No; Plus Other Insider Trading Should You Avoid Gartner Inc (IT)? Brian Bares’ Favorite Investment Reads and Favorite Stocks Gartner Inc. (IT), Signet Jewelers (SIG), and WPX Energy (WPG) Among the Companies Reporting Notable Insider Trading Activity Apple Inc. (AAPL), Google Inc (GOOG), and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Need to Hear This Is Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? Do Hedge Funds and Insiders Love Gartner Inc (IT)? 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.