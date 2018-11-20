Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About EPR Properties (EPR)

Published on June 23, 2019 at 4:42 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Out of thousands of stocks that are currently traded on the market, it is difficult to identify those that will really generate strong returns. Hedge funds and institutional investors spend millions of dollars on analysts with MBAs and PhDs, who are industry experts and well connected to other industry and media insiders on top of that. Individual investors can piggyback the hedge funds employing these talents and can benefit from their vast resources and knowledge in that way. We analyze quarterly 13F filings of nearly 750 hedge funds and, by looking at the smart money sentiment that surrounds a stock, we can determine whether it has the potential to beat the market over the long-term. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at what smart money thinks about EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Is EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) going to take off soon? Prominent investors are in a bearish mood. The number of long hedge fund positions decreased by 5 recently. Our calculations also showed that EPR isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. EPR was in 17 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 22 hedge funds in our database with EPR holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Bruce Kovner, Caxton Associates LP

Let’s view the latest hedge fund action regarding EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Hedge fund activity in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 17 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -23% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in EPR over the last 15 quarters. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

EPR_june2019

The largest stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) was held by Two Sigma Advisors, which reported holding $31.9 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Citadel Investment Group with a $19.6 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Renaissance Technologies, Millennium Management, and Forward Management.

Since EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has faced bearish sentiment from the smart money, it’s safe to say that there is a sect of fund managers who sold off their full holdings heading into Q3. Interestingly, Greg Poole’s Echo Street Capital Management dropped the biggest investment of all the hedgies tracked by Insider Monkey, worth close to $4.9 million in stock, and D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $4.2 million worth. These moves are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest was cut by 5 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). We will take a look at First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF), HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA), Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP), and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC). This group of stocks’ market caps match EPR’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
FAF 30 679005 -3
HUYA 21 307858 5
BEP 3 2816 0
ESTC 18 161603 -3
Average 18 287821 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $288 million. That figure was $137 million in EPR’s case. First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 6.2% in Q2 through June 19th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by nearly 3 percentage points. Unfortunately EPR wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); EPR investors were disappointed as the stock returned 3.5% during the same time period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is What Hedge Funds Really Think About PCM, Inc. (PCMI)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brink’s Company (BCO)Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On OMNOVA Solutions Inc. (OMN)Were Hedge Funds Right About Planet Fitness Inc (PLNT)?Is Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds...Syneos Health, Inc. (SYNH): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into EPR Properties (EPR) ? EPR Properties (EPR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks With 5+% Yield Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC): Big Dividend, Big Risks Is EPR Properties (EPR) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? The Best Monthly Dividend Stocks JPMorgan’s Top Dividend Stocks for 2016, Part 2 25 Biggest Activist Short Sellers in the Hedge Fund World 21 Best Tinder Bio Examples for Newly Single Moms 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.