Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

EPR Properties (EPR): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Published on December 22, 2018 at 2:55 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. The top picks of these firms have historically outperformed the market when we account for known risk factors, making them very valuable investment ideas.

Is EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) going to take off soon? The best stock pickers are buying. The number of long hedge fund bets increased by 1 lately. Our calculations also showed that epr isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. EPR was in 13 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of September. There were 12 hedge funds in our database with EPR holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

Today there are numerous formulas shareholders have at their disposal to analyze their stock investments. A couple of the less utilized formulas are hedge fund and insider trading signals. Our researchers have shown that, historically, those who follow the best picks of the best hedge fund managers can outpace the market by a very impressive margin (see the details here).

Ken Griffin CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

Let’s take a glance at the latest hedge fund action regarding EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Hedge fund activity in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

At Q3’s end, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 8% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in EPR over the last 13 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a few noteworthy hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

No of Hedge Funds with EPR Positions

According to Insider Monkey’s hedge fund database, J. Alan Reid, Jr.’s Forward Management has the number one position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), worth close to $15.5 million, corresponding to 2.6% of its total 13F portfolio. The second most bullish fund manager is Israel Englander of Millennium Management, with a $11.1 million position; the fund has less than 0.1%% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Remaining hedge funds and institutional investors that are bullish comprise Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment Group, J. Alan Reid, Jr.’s Forward Management and Matthew Hulsizer’s PEAK6 Capital Management.

Now, some big names have jumped into EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) headfirst. Hudson Bay Capital Management, managed by Sander Gerber, assembled the biggest position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Hudson Bay Capital Management had $2.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Frederick DiSanto’s Ancora Advisors also made a $0 million investment in the stock during the quarter.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) but similarly valued. These stocks are New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON), Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES), and First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). This group of stocks’ market values are closest to EPR’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NYCB 12 66274 0
VEON 7 18060 -3
ARES 15 305352 7
FSLR 14 294075 -9
Average 12 170940 -1.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 12 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $171 million. That figure was $57 million in EPR’s case. Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) is the least popular one with only 7 bullish hedge fund positions. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard ARES might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP) Anymore...Is II-VI, Inc. (IIVI) A Good Stock To Buy?Is Ichor Holdings (ICHR) A Good Stock To Buy?Is HudBay Minerals Inc Ord Shs (HBM) A Good Stock To Buy?Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)Hedge Funds Are Snapping Up

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks With 5+% Yield Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC): Big Dividend, Big Risks Is EPR Properties (EPR) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds? The Best Monthly Dividend Stocks JPMorgan’s Top Dividend Stocks for 2016, Part 2 Here is What Hedge Funds Think About EPR Properties (EPR) Altria Group Inc (MO), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR) (ZURVY) And EPR Properties (EPR): Best Dividend Stocks 11 Best Inexpensive Bourbons Under $25 That Don’t Taste Cheap 10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s 15 Highest Paid YouTubers of 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.