Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)

A whopping number of 13F filings filed with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has been processed by Insider Monkey so that individual investors can look at the overall hedge fund sentiment towards the stocks included in their watchlists. These freshly-submitted public filings disclose money managers’ equity positions as of the end of the three-month period that ended September 30, so let’s proceed with the discussion of the hedge fund sentiment on Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW).

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has experienced an increase in hedge fund interest lately. Our calculations also showed that EW isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video below for Q2 rankings).



What does smart money think about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 34 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 3% from one quarter earlier. By comparison, 29 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in EW a year ago. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Citadel Investment Group, managed by Ken Griffin, holds the number one position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW). Citadel Investment Group has a $228.9 million position in the stock, comprising 0.1% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Millennium Management, led by Israel Englander, holding a $178.1 million position; the fund has 0.3% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Other professional money managers that are bullish comprise Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management, Arthur B Cohen and Joseph Healey’s Healthcor Management and Samuel Isaly’s OrbiMed Advisors. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Healthcor Management allocated the biggest weight to Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW), around 5.2% of its portfolio. Giverny Capital is also relatively very bullish on the stock, setting aside 2.79 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to EW.

With a general bullishness amongst the heavyweights, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Holocene Advisors, managed by Brandon Haley, created the most outsized position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW). Holocene Advisors had $69.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley’s Polar Capital also initiated a $57.8 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new EW investors: Andreas Halvorsen’s Viking Global, James Crichton’s Hitchwood Capital Management, and Dmitry Balyasny’s Balyasny Asset Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW). We will take a look at Aon plc (NYSE:AON), The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR), Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN), and Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble EW’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position AON 42 2479390 8 PGR 48 1562764 -2 ILMN 37 1183062 -6 BAX 33 2445089 -1 Average 40 1917576 -0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 40 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1918 million. That figure was $1385 million in EW’s case. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) is the least popular one with only 33 bullish hedge fund positions. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 37.4% in 2019 through the end of November and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 9.9 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on EW as the stock returned 11.4% during the first two months of Q4 and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

