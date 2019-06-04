Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)

Published on June 6, 2019 at 6:02 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds and other investment firms run by legendary investors like Israel Englander, Jeffrey Talpins and Ray Dalio are entrusted to manage billions of dollars of accredited investors’ money because they are without peer in the resources they use to identify the best investments for their chosen investment horizon. Moreover, they are more willing to invest a greater amount of their resources in small-cap stocks than big brokerage houses, and this is often where they generate their outperformance, which is why we pay particular attention to their best ideas in this space.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was in 56 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. LOW investors should pay attention to an increase in activity from the world’s largest hedge funds lately. There were 53 hedge funds in our database with LOW positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that LOW isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Bill Ackman, Carl C. Icahn, William A. Ackman, Pershing Square Capital Management, Icahn Capital LP,

We’re going to view the latest hedge fund action encompassing Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

How are hedge funds trading Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)?

At Q1’s end, a total of 56 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 6% from the fourth quarter of 2018. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in LOW over the last 15 quarters. With hedge funds’ positions undergoing their usual ebb and flow, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

LOW_june2019

More specifically, Pershing Square was the largest shareholder of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW), with a stake worth $1019.7 million reported as of the end of March. Trailing Pershing Square was D E Shaw, which amassed a stake valued at $954.8 million. Citadel Investment Group, Renaissance Technologies, and OZ Management were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Now, key money managers were breaking ground themselves. Point State Capital, managed by Zach Schreiber, initiated the most outsized position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Point State Capital had $155 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors also made a $92.9 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are John Khoury’s Long Pond Capital, Aaron Cowen’s Suvretta Capital Management, and Robert Pohly’s Samlyn Capital.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). These stocks are General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT), Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). All of these stocks’ market caps match LOW’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
GE 54 3675745 -5
AMT 39 3021510 -2
ITUB 21 1086598 3
LMT 35 1219528 -7
Average 37.25 2250845 -2.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 37.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2251 million. That figure was $5257 million in LOW’s case. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) is the least popular one with only 21 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately LOW wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on LOW were disappointed as the stock returned -13.9% during the same period and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q2.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Are Very Bullish On Lyft, Inc. (LYFT)Is Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY...Here is the Most Popular Company Among Hedge FundsHedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW): Pershing Square Believes in Its Business Transformation Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW): Billionaire Bill Ackman Believes New CEO is Able to Narrow the Performance Gap with Home Depot Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW)? 2 Stocks Billionaire Bill Ackman Bought in Q3 (and 3 He Dumped) 3 Stocks Billionaire Ken Griffin Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped) Hedge Funds Waiting to See What Marvin Ellison Has in Store for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Pershing Square 2018 Q3 Investor Letter: The Latest on Every Bill Ackman Stock Pick 17 Best Excuses to Get Out of Work 25 Best Bumble Bios For Girls 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.