Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Fund Analysis-Hedge Funds-News

3 Stocks Billionaire Ken Griffin Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped)

Published on December 17, 2018 at 4:27 am by Tim Frederick in Hedge Fund Analysis,Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Billionaire Ken Griffin is the founder and chief executive of $30 billion hedge fund Citadel Advisors, which manages one of the largest 13F portfolios in the world, a $223 billion behemoth as of September 30. One of the richest men in the world with a personal fortune estimated by Forbes at $9.8 billion, Griffin is also a tremendous philanthropist, having donated over $700 million of his own wealth to various causes, including The University of Chicago, the Art Institute of Chicago, and the Museum of Modern Art.

Unlike many of the top hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Citadel is extremely active in options trading, which is why its portfolio value dwarfs the amount of capital that the firm actually manages. Citadel had 20 holdings in its 13F portfolio on September 30 that were valued at more than $1 billion, all of which were put or call positions. Its top four holdings were competing put and call positions on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), with those holdings valued at over $40 billion. Citadel’s top long position was a $920 million stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), one of the 20 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Are Piling On, a position which it increased nearly five-fold during the quarter.

During Q3, Citadel added 1,461 new positions to its portfolio, while selling out of 1,071 (or having them expire in the case of options contracts). Given the size of its 13F portfolio, Citadel’s sector allocations remained fairly stable, with the largest increases being seen in healthcare and communications stocks, while the largest declines were in consumer staples and industrials stocks.

CITADEL INVESTMENT GROUP

Griffin was still confident in the market heading into the fourth quarter, though he was also preparing for the next financial crisis, which he believes is looming due to the current “debt-fueled buying binge”. Speaking at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum towards the end of September, Griffin anticipated that the bull market still had another 18-to-24 months left in it thanks to Trump’s tax overhaul spurring U.S companies to further growth and/or shareholder value creation. Unfortunately for Griffin and his investors, the bull market appears to have ended earlier than anticipated, which contributed to a 3% loss for the fund in November.

We’ve uncovered a more reliable way to consistently beat the market by using these 13F filings and investing in only the top consensus picks of the 100 best performing hedge funds each quarter. Insider Monkey’s flagship “Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy” has returned 78.4% since its 2014 inception (through December 3), beating the market by over 18 percentage points. Check out a detailed analysis of Insider Monkey’s performance and past quarterly stock picks for all the details. Our newest picks were released last month; don’t miss out!

On the next page we’ll check out three of the biggest purchases made by Citadel in Q3, as well as two of the biggest positions that the fund dumped.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?Natus Medical Inc (BABY): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHedge Funds Are Selling Cameco Corporation (CCJ)Should You Buy Murphy USA Inc. (MUSA)?Hedge Funds Are Selling MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (MSM)Hedge Funds Are Dumping ITT Inc. (ITT)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
3 Stocks Value Investing Legend Seth Klarman Bought in Q3 (and 2 He Dumped) 5 Quality Dividend Growth Stocks With Huge Upside Potential Argentiere Capital’s Returns, AUM and Holdings Arbiter Partners Capital Management’s Returns, AUM and Holdings 1060 Capital Management’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings Light Street Capital’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Clint Carlson, Bandera Partners, TheStreet, Inc. (TST), Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX), Arcimoto Inc (FUV), and More 11 Countries With The Worst Modern Music In The World The Top 5 Robo Advisor Apps of 2018 Five Reasons You Need a Day-Trading Mentor
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.