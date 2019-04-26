Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Snapped Up UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Right Before The Rally

Published on November 24, 2019 at 10:19 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Is UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) a good stock to buy right now? We at Insider Monkey like to examine what billionaires and hedge funds think of a company before spending days of research on it. Given their 2 and 20 payment structure, hedge funds have more incentives and resources than the average investor. The funds have access to expert networks and get tips from industry insiders. They also employ numerous Ivy League graduates and MBAs. Like everyone else, hedge funds perform miserably at times, but their consensus picks have historically outperformed the market after risk adjustments.

Is UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) worth your attention right now? Money managers are becoming more confident. The number of long hedge fund positions rose by 9 during the third quarter when biggest insurance stocks were trading at depressed levels because of concerns about Medicare for all. Our calculations also showed that UNH currently ranks 26th overall among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). UNH was in 77 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the third quarter of 2019. There were 68 hedge funds in our database with UNH holdings at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the eyes of most stock holders, hedge funds are viewed as unimportant, outdated investment tools of years past. While there are greater than 8000 funds trading today, Our researchers choose to focus on the aristocrats of this club, around 750 funds. These hedge fund managers orchestrate the lion’s share of the smart money’s total capital, and by shadowing their top equity investments, Insider Monkey has identified various investment strategies that have historically outperformed Mr. Market. Insider Monkey’s flagship short hedge fund strategy outstripped the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points a year since its inception in May 2014. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.8% since February 2017 (through November 21st) even though the market was up more than 39% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

Lone Pine Capital 2015 Q2 Investor Letter

Stephen Mandel of Lone Pine Capital

Let’s view the latest hedge fund action regarding UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

How are hedge funds trading UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH)?

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2019, a total of 77 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 13% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in UNH over the last 17 quarters. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

UNH_nov2019

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Lone Pine Capital, founded by Stephen Mandel, holds the number one position in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH). Lone Pine Capital has a $984.2 million position in the stock, comprising 5.8% of its 13F portfolio. Sitting at the No. 2 spot is Eagle Capital Management, managed by Boykin Curry, which holds a $810.3 million position; the fund has 2.8% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other members of the smart money that hold long positions comprise William B. Gray’s Orbis Investment Management, Rajiv Jain’s GQG Partners and Renaissance Technologies. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Abrams Bison Investments allocated the biggest weight to UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH), around 16.06% of its portfolio. GuardCap Asset Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 7.57 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to UNH.

As aggregate interest increased, specific money managers have been driving this bullishness. Renaissance Technologies initiated the largest position in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH). Renaissance Technologies had $353.1 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Steven Boyd’s Armistice Capital also initiated a $19.1 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new UNH investors: Zach Schreiber’s Point State Capital, Matthew Tewksbury’s Stevens Capital Management, and Sculptor Capital, founded by Daniel S. Och.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH). These stocks are Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), and PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to UNH’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
CMCSA 82 6384615 -4
NVS 28 1708118 -2
PFE 55 3767946 3
PEP 57 3744859 2
Average 55.5 3901385 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 55.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $3901 million. That figure was $5611 million in UNH’s case. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is the least popular one with only 28 bullish hedge fund positions. UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) is not the most popular stock in this group but that’s because of Comcast which was the 22nd most popular hedge fund stock. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 34.7% in 2019 through November 22nd and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 8.5 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on UNH as the stock returned 27.4% during the fourth quarter (through 11/22) and outperformed the market. Hedge funds were rewarded for their relative bullishness.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Here is the 10th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On This StockHere is The 14th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHedge Funds Snapped Up Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares At The Right TimeHere is the 11th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge FundsHere is The 15th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge Funds

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is The 14th Most Popular Stock Among 752 Hedge Funds Miller Value Partners Likes These Two Stocks; Bearish on One 5 Very Large Cap Stocks Hedge Funds Are Piling Into Market Beating Upslope Capital’s New Portfolio Moves Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Conn’s, Inc. (CONN) Hedge Funds Have Never Been Less Bullish On Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Hedge Funds Have Never Been Less Bullish On GTY Technology Holdings, Inc. (GTYH) 10 Easiest Instruments For Adults To Learn On Their Own 10 Most Profitable Franchises In The World 10 Most Famous Sports Arenas In The World
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.