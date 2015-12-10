Here is the 27th Most Popular Stock Among Hedge Funds

“The end to the U.S. Government shutdown, reports of progress on China-U.S. trade talks, and the Federal Reserve’s confirmation that it did not plan further interest rate hikes in 2019 allayed investor fears and drove U.S. markets substantially higher in the first quarter of the year. Global markets followed suit pretty much across the board delivering what some market participants described as a “V-shaped” recovery,” This is how Evermore Global Value summarized the first quarter in its investor letter. We pay attention to what hedge funds are doing in a particular stock before considering a potential investment because it works for us. So let’s take a glance at the smart money sentiment towards one of the stocks hedge funds are crazy about.

UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) investors should pay attention to a decrease in hedge fund interest recently. UNH was in 72 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of March. There were 82 hedge funds in our database with UNH positions at the end of the previous quarter. Nevertheless, our calculations also showed that UNH ranked 27th among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds at the end of March.

Let’s view the recent hedge fund action regarding UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH).

How are hedge funds trading UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH)?

Heading into the second quarter of 2019, a total of 72 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -12% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 67 hedge funds with a bullish position in UNH a year ago. With the smart money’s sentiment swirling, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

According to publicly available hedge fund and institutional investor holdings data compiled by Insider Monkey, Eagle Capital Management, managed by Boykin Curry, holds the largest position in UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH). Eagle Capital Management has a $1.0948 billion position in the stock, comprising 4.1% of its 13F portfolio. Coming in second is Andreas Halvorsen of Viking Global, with a $925 million position; the fund has 5.3% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other peers that are bullish contain Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital, Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital and Cliff Asness’s AQR Capital Management.

Seeing as UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) has witnessed falling interest from hedge fund managers, it’s safe to say that there exists a select few fund managers that slashed their positions entirely last quarter. Intriguingly, Doug Silverman and Alexander Klabin’s Senator Investment Group cut the largest investment of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling about $186.8 million in stock, and Brian Ashford-Russell and Tim Woolley’s Polar Capital was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $122.2 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as total hedge fund interest fell by 10 funds last quarter.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) but similarly valued. We will take a look at Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX), AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), and Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS). All of these stocks’ market caps are closest to UNH’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position PFE 53 5290465 -6 CVX 53 2167224 5 T 41 1083936 -15 NVS 33 1984333 -1 Average 45 2631490 -4.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 45 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $2631 million. That figure was $6224 million in UNH’s case. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is the least popular one with only 33 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 1.9% in Q2 through May 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by more than 3 percentage points. Unfortunately UNH wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on UNH were disappointed as the stock returned -1.5% during the same period and slightly underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as 13 of these stocks already outperformed the market this year.

