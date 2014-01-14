Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Before putting in our own effort and resources into finding a good investment, we can quickly utilize hedge fund expertise to give us a quick glimpse of whether that stock could make for a good addition to our portfolios. The odds are not exactly stacked in investors’ favor when it comes to beating the market, as evidenced by the fact that less than 49% of the stocks in the S&P 500 did so during the third quarter. The stats were even worse in recent years when most of the advances in the market were due to large gains by FAANG stocks. However, one bright side for individual investors was the strong performance of hedge funds’ top consensus picks. This year hedge funds’ top 20 stock picks outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 4 percentage points through September 30th. Thus, we can see that the tireless research and efforts of hedge funds to identify winning stocks can work to our advantage when we know how to use the data. While not all of their picks will be winners, our odds are much better following their best stock picks than trying to go it alone.

How have hedgies been trading Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 9% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in VCYT over the last 16 quarters. With the smart money’s capital changing hands, there exists a select group of key hedge fund managers who were boosting their stakes significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

The largest stake in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) was held by Millennium Management, which reported holding $15.8 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Renaissance Technologies with a $15 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Cannell Capital, AQR Capital Management, and Two Sigma Advisors.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers have been driving this bullishness. Farallon Capital, managed by Thomas Steyer, initiated the most valuable position in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT). Farallon Capital had $10 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group also made a $6 million investment in the stock during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Brad Farber’s Atika Capital, Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management, and Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management.

Let’s check out hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT). These stocks are Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK), Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TRWH), Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL), and OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG). This group of stocks’ market caps match VCYT’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position CBLK 17 109220 -2 TRWH 14 255799 4 BRKL 8 51964 -1 OFG 18 84829 -2 Average 14.25 125453 -0.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14.25 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $125 million. That figure was $145 million in VCYT’s case. OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) is the least popular one with only 8 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately VCYT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks and hedge funds that were betting on VCYT were disappointed as the stock returned -15.8% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market in Q3.

