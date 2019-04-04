Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT)

World-class money managers like Ken Griffin and Barry Rosenstein only invest their wealthy clients’ money after undertaking a rigorous examination of any potential stock. They are particularly successful in this regard when it comes to small-cap stocks, which their peerless research gives them a big information advantage on when it comes to judging their worth. It’s not surprising then that they generate their biggest returns from these stocks and invest more of their money in these stocks on average than other investors. It’s also not surprising then that we pay close attention to these picks ourselves and have built a market-beating investment strategy around them.

What does smart money think about Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 13 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 44% from the previous quarter. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in ODT over the last 16 quarters. With hedge funds’ sentiment swirling, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were adding to their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

Of the funds tracked by Insider Monkey, Kevin C. Tang’s Tang Capital Management has the number one position in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT), worth close to $516.4 million, corresponding to 69.8% of its total 13F portfolio. The second largest stake is held by Jeremy Green of Redmile Group, with a $27.2 million position; the fund has 0.8% of its 13F portfolio invested in the stock. Some other peers with similar optimism include Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’s Samsara BioCapital, Richard Driehaus’s Driehaus Capital and Kris Jenner, Gordon Bussard, Graham McPhail’s Rock Springs Capital Management.

As one would reasonably expect, specific money managers were breaking ground themselves. RA Capital Management, managed by Peter Kolchinsky, established the largest position in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT). RA Capital Management had $7.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ken Greenberg and David Kim’s Ghost Tree Capital also initiated a $2.4 million position during the quarter. The other funds with brand new ODT positions are Anand Parekh’s Alyeska Investment Group and Israel Englander’s Millennium Management.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT). We will take a look at Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO), Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH), Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD), and Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB). This group of stocks’ market values match ODT’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position EGO 10 61879 -1 SAH 11 26993 0 UPLD 24 202112 -4 EBSB 11 83875 -4 Average 14 93715 -2.25

As you can see these stocks had an average of 14 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $94 million. That figure was $634 million in ODT’s case. Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) is the least popular one with only 10 bullish hedge fund positions. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. This is a slightly negative signal and we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Unfortunately ODT wasn’t nearly as popular as these 20 stocks (hedge fund sentiment was quite bearish); ODT investors were disappointed as the stock returned -29.1% during the third quarter and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks with huge upside potential, you should check out the top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds as many of these stocks already outperformed the market so far in 2019.

