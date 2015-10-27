Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Einhorn, Silver Lake Partners, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (BLPH), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TTNP), Spark Energy Inc (SPKE) and More

Published on October 5, 2018 at 2:02 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Einhorn on Tesla: ‘Like Lehman, We Think the Deception is About to Catch Up’ (CNBC)
Hedge fund manager David Einhorn is blasting Tesla again. “Like Lehman, we think the deception is about to catch up to TSLA,” Einhorn said in an investor letter Friday. The hedge fund manager’s bearish call on Lehman was one of the most prescient calls of the entire financial crisis nearly a decade ago. In May 2008, just a few months before Lehman Brothers declared bankruptcy, Einhorn said at the Ira W. Sohn Investment Research Conference that the investment bank was a risk to the financial system and questioned its accounting. He confirmed his firm Greenlight was short Lehman during that speech.

Michael Dell and Silver Lake in Showdown with Shareholders Over VMware Plan (CNBC)
A showdown is looming between Dell Technologies and the shareholders who own the tracking stock for its 81 percent stake in VMware. Amid widespread opposition to the plan for buying that tracking stock, Dell’s owners, Michael Dell and Silver Lake Partners, are considering other alternatives, including raising the price they are offering or dropping the plan altogether.

buy, sell, sale, trading, market, business, stock, trade, fund,

Ismagilov/shutterstock.com

Hedge Fund Managers Don’t Want To Be Hedge Fund Managers Anymore (DealBreaker)
Running a hedge fund certainly has its rewards; just ask David Tepper. But it’s also a tremendous pain in the ass, between the endless hours trying to find an edge and the whiny investor for whom it is never good enough. So eventually, the time comes when the hedge fund manager, to paraphrase Leon Cooperman, has wasted enough of his life in the endeavor. That time has come for Boston-based Highfields Capital Management’s Jonathon Jacobson, and without so much as a scratch on a valet’s face.

Brazil Hedge-Fund Icon Sees Bolsonaro as Favorite to Win Vote (Bloomberg)
Legendary hedge-fund manager Luis Stuhlberger continued to take advantage of the volatility brought on by Brazil’s upcoming elections to buy back into the country’s stocks and cut hedges after years of pessimism. Far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro is seen as the favorite to win as the rejection of the left is showing up sooner than expected, Stuhlberger’s Verde Asset Management SA said in a monthly note to clients.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ken Griffin, Carl Icahn, Howard Hughes...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Phil Falcone, Cherokee Inc...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Crispin Odey, Third Point LLC, Criterion...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Michael Novogratz, Hudson Bay Capital...Abrams Bison Investments’ Returns, AUM, and HoldingsPelham Capital’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.