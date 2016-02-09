Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Israel Englander, Omega Advisors, Jabre Capital, Red Lion Hotels Co. (RLH), Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR), and More

Published on December 27, 2018 at 12:58 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

Omega, Jabre Capital Among Hedge Fund Casualties in Dismal 2018 (Bloomberg)
(Bloomberg) — It has been yet another year to forget in the world of hedge funds. Hardly a month went by without news of the high-fee money managers — young and old, running large and small shops, big and little-known names — shutting down. Many struggled to navigate markets marked by violent stock swings and slumping oil prices, others decided to restructure their firms to make riskier or longer-term bets, while some said they simply had enough of trading. Now as the year comes to a close, the $3.2 trillion industry is headed for its worst annual performance since 2011. Despite the slew of high-profile managers from T. Boone Pickens to Leon Cooperman throwing in the towel, hedge funds are closing at the slowest pace since 2007, when 563 shut down, according to Hedge Fund Research.

Billionaire Israel Englander Throws in the Towel on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Stock, Pours More Money Into Intel (INTC) (SmarterAnalyst.com)
Israel Englander is the chairman and CEO of Millennium Management LLC, a hedge fund that manages more than $35 billion. Englander – whose father’s side of the family was killed in the Holocaust – began his career as an intern at Oppenheimer & Co. and worked in multiple Wall Street firms after college before launching Millennium in 1989. Englander is worth $6 billion and is also active in philanthropy, including his Englander Foundation, which he launched with his wife in 2006. Millennium is among the world’s largest hedge funds, and Englander is one the most successful fund managers today.

Covalis Capital's Returns, AUM and Holdings

Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

Up 70% In 2018, Is Herbalife a Buy? (The Motley Fool)
Shares of Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) have raced 70% higher this year, smashing the broader stock market’s 8% decline as of this writing. Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said he exited his bet against Herbalife early in 2018; paired with rebounding sales and share repurchases, investors who believed in the nutritional supplements company should be quite pleased. After a banner year, though, a repeat performance might be a tall order to ask. 2018 by the numbers: Ackman bet against Herbalife years ago because, as he said at the time, the company was a “pyramid scheme” whose stock would “go to zero.”

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Fir Tree, Point72 Asset Management L.P...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: David Tepper, GMT Capital, Cosmos Holdings...Chilton Investment Company’s Return, AUM, and HoldingsHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: CQS Cayman LP, Bridgewater Associates,...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Adage Capital Partners, Goosehead Insurance...Eversept Partners’ Return, AUM, and Holdings

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.