Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Ray Dalio, Dan Loeb, Edward Lampert, Select Interior Concepts (SIC), American Financial Group Inc (AFG), Air T, Inc. (AIRT), and More

Published on October 17, 2018 at 1:48 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Billionaire Ray Dalio: This is the ‘Biggest Mistake’ that Most Investors Make (CNBC)
For new investors, approaching the stock market can be confusing. Where should you start? When is a good time to buy? How can you minimize the risk of losing money? Ray Dalio, the founder of the world’s largest hedge fund, says the first thing to learn about investing isn’t a complex trading strategy, but a simple lesson from history: Cycles repeat themselves. “People have to understand that bubbles occur and are followed by busts,” Dalio tells CNBC Make It.

In Big Blow to Activist Third Point, Campbell Heirs to Stand with Company (CNBC)
Campbell Soup heirs who hold roughly 41 percent of the company’s shares came out in support of the soup company on Wednesday in its battle with activist investor Dan Loeb. The descendants include Charlotte C. Weber and current board members Bennett Dorrance, Mary Alice Dorrance Malone and Archbold van Beuren. Their support represents a significant blow to Loeb’s Third Point hedge fund, which has been pushing to oust all 12 of Campbell’s directors at its Nov. 29 shareholder meeting.

Edward Lampert, the Hedge-Fund Star Who Bet on Sears, Is Unrepentant (The Wall Street Journal)
A day after Sears Holdings Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection, the hedge-fund manager who bet his career on the retailer addressed nearly 1,000 employees gathered at its somber headquarters. Edward Lampert told the crowd it was the second most difficult speech of his life. “The first was having to speak at my father’s funeral” at age 14, he said.

The Back Channel That Can Get You a Hedge Fund Job at Point72 (News.eFinancialCareers.com)
Landing a job on the buy-side immediately out of school is a difficult climb. Those seats are typically saved for Ivy League graduates with otherwise flawless resumes. However, a new trend may be brewing that provides students who likely wouldn’t be on a hedge fund’s narrow radar an avenue. Point72 Asset Management is the latest hedge fund to offer an online competition that gives a few select winners the chance to enter their recruitment channel and potentially earn a full-time offer.

