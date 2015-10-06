Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP)

Published on October 14, 2019 at 6:11 pm by Reymerlyn Martin in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Although the masses and most of the financial media blame hedge funds for their exorbitant fee structure and disappointing performance, these investors have proved to have great stock picking abilities over the years (that’s why their assets under management continue to swell). We believe hedge fund sentiment should serve as a crucial tool of an individual investor’s stock selection process, as it may offer great insights of how the brightest minds of the finance industry feel about specific stocks. After all, these people have access to smartest analysts and expensive data/information sources that individual investors can’t match. So should one consider investing in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)? The smart money sentiment can provide an answer to this question.

Is Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) a bargain? Hedge funds are buying. The number of bullish hedge fund bets advanced by 16 lately. Our calculations also showed that COUP isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (view the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

Andreas Halvorsen

Unlike some fund managers who are betting on Dow reaching 40000 in a year, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to take a gander at the fresh hedge fund action surrounding Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP).

What have hedge funds been doing with Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)?

At Q2’s end, a total of 57 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 39% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards COUP over the last 16 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

COUP_oct2019

Among these funds, Whale Rock Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP), which was worth $397.8 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Sylebra Capital Management which amassed $347.2 million worth of shares. Moreover, Alkeon Capital Management, Viking Global, and Hitchwood Capital Management were also bullish on Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

As one would reasonably expect, key money managers have jumped into Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) headfirst. Viking Global, managed by Andreas Halvorsen, assembled the most outsized position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP). Viking Global had $126.3 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Ross Turner’s Pelham Capital also initiated a $94.8 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital, Brandon Haley’s Holocene Advisors, and Louis Bacon’s Moore Global Investments.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP). These stocks are ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON), Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA), Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO), and IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). This group of stocks’ market caps match COUP’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
ON 26 525773 -13
FWONA 18 322574 -3
QRVO 28 1180673 -6
IPGP 16 142417 3
Average 22 542859 -4.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 22 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $543 million. That figure was $2233 million in COUP’s case. Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) is the least popular one with only 16 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on COUP, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 2.3% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On IQVIA Holdings, Inc. (IQV)5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019Is AMETEK, Inc. (AME) A Good Stock To Buy According To Hedge Funds?8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019These Hedge Funds Dodged A Bullet By Dumping PG&E Corporation (PCG)10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on Animals

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) Michael Stark’s Crosslink Capital’s Return, AUM, and Holdings Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, George Soros, Vital Therapies Inc (VTL), Digirad Co. (DRAD), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Michael Hintze, Daniel Loeb, Grow Condos Inc (GRWC), Cerecor Inc (CERC), General Finance Co. (GFN), and More Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Bill Ackman, George Soros, EXACT Sciences Corporation (EXAS), Coupa Software Inc (COUP), and More Spot Secondary Powers Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Higher Coupa Software Inc (COUP) Is A Buy Ahead Of IPO Quiet Period Expiration 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019 5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 2019 10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on Animals
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.