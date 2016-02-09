Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-Insider Trading

Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, George Soros, Vital Therapies Inc (VTL), Digirad Co. (DRAD), and More

Published on September 20, 2018 at 1:46 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,Insider Trading
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All

New York Hedge Fund Needs the Long Game in Italy (Bloomberg)
Telecom Italia SpA had problems when it was being dominated by its biggest investor, Vincent Bollore’s Vivendi SA. But the arrival on the shareholder register of activist fund Elliott Management Corp., and its wresting of boardroom control from the Breton billionaire, has hardly helped matters. The shares have fallen 29 percent in the last six months on a total-return basis. As such, Paul Singer’s New York hedge fund would probably do well to listen to Telecom Italia’s CEO Amos Genish, who Bloomberg News says is eyeing a Brazilian takeover and asset sales.

Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford and the Links to George Soros (Wheaton Business Journal)
Look at what’s going on with Judge ’s confirmation proceedings for the Supreme Court, and the fingerprints of George Soros are all over it. First there was a report from June in the Daily Caller that “a new political advocacy group that vowed to put $5 million behind an effort to stop … ’s confirmation has significant ties to the liberal financier” Soros. What are those ties? The group, Demand Justice, established in 2018, gets its money from the Sixteen Thirty Fund — and the Sixteen Thirty Fund received roughly $2.2 million from the Open Society Policy Center, one of Soros’ outlets, between the years of 2012 and 2016.

Phongphan/Shutterstock.com

Phongphan/Shutterstock.com

Invest With the Best: Buffett, Icahn, Ackman, Loeb & More (TheStreet Real Money)
Bill Ackman, Warren Buffett, David Einhorn, Carl Icahn, Dan Loeb and the Markel family are well-known names in the financial world. Indeed, they are arguably among the savviest fund managers of our times, according to George Putnam. The editor of The Turnaround Letter discusses a variety of investment vehicles that allow the average investor to invest alongside these financial elites. Participating in some of the savviest investment funds often requires a minimum investment of $5 million or more, a commitment to tie up one’s money for years and a tolerance for less than full disclosure about the fund’s holdings.

Insider Buying: Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Major Shareholder Buys 68,594 Shares of Stock (XNewsPress.com)
Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) major shareholder Cannell Capital LLC bought 68,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $120,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Page 1 of 2
Next >>
See All
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Billionaires Were Buying These Stocks in Q2 When Everyone Else Was SellingHedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Anthony Scaramucci, Solus Alternative...Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Elliott Management, Ray Dalio, Safety...First Pacific Advisors Wins Big With Its Nexeo Solutions Inc. (NXEO) BetFGL Holdings (FG), Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL), Kemper (KMPR): Top Insider...HG Vora Capital’s Returns, AUM and Holdings

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.