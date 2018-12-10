Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Hedge Funds Are Crazy About WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG)

Published on December 10, 2018 at 11:15 am by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

“Market conditions are changing. The continued rise in interest rates suggests we are in the early stages of a bond bear market, which could intensify as central banks withdraw liquidity. The receding tide of liquidity will start to reveal more rocks beyond what has been exposed in emerging markets so far, and the value of a value discipline will be in avoiding the biggest capital-destroying rocks. If a rock emerges on the crowded shore of U.S. momentum, it could result in a major liquidity challenge, as momentum is often most intense on the downside as a crowded trade reverses. So investors are facing a large potential trade-off right now: continue to bet on the current dominance of momentum and the S&P 500, or bet on change and take an active value bet in names with attractive value and optionality, but with negative momentum,” said Clearbridge Investments in its market commentary. We aren’t sure whether long-term interest rates will top 5% and value stocks outperform growth, but we follow hedge fund investor letters to understand where the markets and stocks might be going. This article will lay out and discuss the hedge fund and institutional investor sentiment towards WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Is WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) a bargain? Money managers are buying. The number of long hedge fund positions rose by 5 in recent months. Our calculations also showed that wcg isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 18 percentage points since May 2014 through December 3, 2018 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 24% through December 3, 2018. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Let’s take a look at the latest hedge fund action encompassing WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

What does the smart money think about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)?

At Q3’s end, a total of 35 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 17% from one quarter earlier. The graph below displays the number of hedge funds with bullish position in WCG over the last 13 quarters. So, let’s see which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with WCG Positions

The largest stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) was held by Renaissance Technologies, which reported holding $324.4 million worth of stock at the end of September. It was followed by AQR Capital Management with a $320.7 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included GLG Partners, Marshall Wace LLP, and Columbus Circle Investors.

Consequently, specific money managers have jumped into WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) headfirst. Partner Fund Management, managed by Christopher James, initiated the biggest position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Partner Fund Management had $38.9 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Phill Gross and Robert Atchinson’s Adage Capital Management also initiated a $21.3 million position during the quarter. The following funds were also among the new WCG investors: D. E. Shaw’s D E Shaw, Ben Levine, Andrew Manuel and Stefan Renold’s LMR Partners, and Joel Greenblatt’s Gotham Asset Management.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). These stocks are D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK), KLA-Tencor Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC), and Loews Corporation (NYSE:L). All of these stocks’ market caps match WCG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DHI 49 2084932 13
AWK 20 503256 1
KLAC 27 909190 1
L 24 423464 5
Average 30 980211 5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $980 million. That figure was $1.71 billion in WCG’s case. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) is the least popular one with only 20 bullish hedge fund positions. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. In this regard DHI might be a better candidate to consider a long position.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Is Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) A Good Stock To Buy?Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpHedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Raytheon Company (RTN) AnymoreHedge Funds Are Crazy About Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN)Should You Avoid Pinnacle Foods Inc (PF)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Jim Simons and Billionaires Anticipate Healthy Returns from WellCare Health Plans (WCG) 25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On 11 Best Insurance Companies to Invest in 2017 10 Largest Health Insurance Companies by Membership 10 Biggest HMOs in USA 10 Largest Health Insurance Companies In America Serial Acquirer WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Set For Further Growth The 10 Best Islands to Visit in 2019 5 Most Socially Responsible Companies in America 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.