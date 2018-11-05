Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Jim Simons and Billionaires Anticipate Healthy Returns from WellCare Health Plans (WCG)

Published on November 8, 2018 at 12:23 pm by Tim Frederick in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Looking for stocks with high upside potential? Just follow the big players within the hedge fund industry. Why should you do so? Let’s take a brief look at what statistics have to say about hedge funds’ stock picking abilities to illustrate. The Standard and Poor’s 500 Index returned approximately 5.7% in the 12 months ending October 26 (including dividend payments). Conversely, hedge funds’ 30 preferred S&P 500 stocks (as of June 2018) generated a return of 15.1% during the same 12-month period, with 53% of these stock picks outperforming the broader market benchmark. Coincidence? It might happen to be so, but it is unlikely. Our research covering the last 18 years indicates that hedge funds’ stock picks generate superior risk-adjusted returns. That’s why we believe it is wise to check hedge fund activity before you invest your time or your savings on a stock like WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Hedge funds continue to hold WellCare Health Plans for the long-term, with little movement in hedge fund ownership over the past five quarters. 30 funds owned the stock on June 30, unchanged during Q2. Of particular note is the fact that more than 25% of those funds were managed or founded by billionaires, which landed the company on our list of the 25 Stocks Billionaires Are Piling On. Jim Simons’ Renaissance Technologies (1.39 million shares) and Ken Griffin’s Citadel Investment (510,693 shares) were among the biggest bulls. WCG recently entered into an agreement to buy Aetna Inc. (NYSE:AET)’s Medicare Part D prescription drug plan business, which that company is selling as part of is divesting ahead of its acquisition by CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

To most traders, hedge funds are perceived as unimportant, outdated financial tools of yesteryear. While there are over 8,000 funds in operation today, we look at the crème de la crème of this group, about 700 funds. These hedge fund managers have their hands on the lion’s share of the smart money’s total capital, and by tracking their unrivaled investments, Insider Monkey has brought to light numerous investment strategies that have historically outrun the market. Insider Monkey’s small-cap hedge fund strategy defeated the S&P 500 index by 12 percentage points per annum for a decade in their back tests (see the details here).

RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES

Hedge fund activity in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Heading into the fourth quarter of 2018, a total of 30 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, unchanged from one quarter earlier. Let’s check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

WCG Hedge Fund Ownership

Jim Simon’s Renaissance Technologies held the most valuable stake in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG), which was worth $343.1 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was AQR Capital Management which had amassed $320.7 million worth of shares. Moreover, Bridger Management, Redmile Group, and Sivik Global Healthcare were also bullish on WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

D E Shaw sold off the biggest position of the 700 funds tracked by Insider Monkey, valued at an estimated $7.5 million in stock, and Glenn Russell Dubin’s Highbridge Capital Management was right behind this move, as the fund dumped about $2.8 million worth of shares.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). We will take a look at Nielsen Hldg NV (NYSE:NLSN), Grupo Televisa SAB (ADR) (NYSE:TV), and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). This group of stocks’ market caps are similar to WCG’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
NLSN 21 672835 4
TV 17 1572648 -4
CINF 15 456007 -2

As you can see these stocks had an average of 18 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $900 million. That figure was $1.55 billion in WCG’s case. Nielsen Hldg NV (NYSE:NLSN) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand, Cincinnati Financial is the least popular one with only 15 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) is more popular among hedge funds. Considering that hedge funds and billionaires are fond of this stock in relation to its market cap peers, it may be a good idea to analyze it in detail and potentially include it in your portfolio.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Billionaires Are Big Fans of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS)Carl Icahn and Billionaires Love Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)Hedge Funds Are Buying UnitedHealth Group Inc. (UNH)Have Hedge Funds Discovered a Hidden Gem in The Hartford Financial Services...Is T MOBILE US INC (NYSE:TMUS) A Good Stock To Buy?Hedge Funds Are Sure This Struggling IT Company Will Rebound

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Carl Icahn and Billionaires Love Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) Hedge Funds Are Sure This Struggling IT Company Will Rebound Billionaires Are Big Fans of Alliance Data Systems Corporation (ADS) Hedge Funds Keep Buying Vistra Energy Corp. (VST), Should You? The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Has the Full Backing of Warren Buffett Hedge Funds Have Unexpectedly Fled Verisign, Inc. (VRSN) in Droves IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC): Hedge Funds Think It’s A Perfect Match for Their Portfolios 5 Ways You Can Eliminate Credit Card Debt 10 Easiest Road Test Sites in NY and NJ 10 Hottest Selling Products in the USA in 2018
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.