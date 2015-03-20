It’s never too early to start thinking about the future and teaching kids about programming so take a look at these 6 easiest programming languages for middle school students.

It’s not a secret that programming can be a lucrative career and one that is very popular in recent years. And let’s be honest, when we choose our education path, we all think about our future and the financial stability it will provide. Software development and the IT industry, in general, offer a range of well-paid jobs that you can choose from based on your interests. Such jobs are in demand right now so it is not very difficult to land one if you have the knowledge and the experience.

Because of such high demands for these jobs, many people are attempting to keep up and learn how to code in order to get better jobs. There are countless online courses where you can learn educational programming languages and they are not even that expensive. So all in all, it seems that we should jump on the bandwagon and start learning about programming as soon as possible.

When it comes to middle school students, we need to consider the best programming languages for kids or more precisely best programming language for high school students. Of course, to determine which programming languages are the easiest for kids is not a simple task because there are so many programming languages to choose from. There are also many in-demand programming languages that might be more sought-after than others. (Take a look at 10 Most in demand programming languages in 2017). That is why we turned to various sources such as beanz, CoderDojo, MUO, and CoderZ, to get more info on computer coding for kids.

It turns out, experts agree in one point and that is – kids should start with low-level languages such as Java. That will make learning any other programming language later much easier. So once you master one, it will be easier to master the second, third, etc.

But regardless of what language you start with, it is important to remember that all of these programming languages are useful and have their pros as well as cons. So it doesn’t really matter which one you choose to begin with, programming is a valuable skill and one that kids should start learning in middle school.

We took into consideration what these experts had to say about the best, most suitable programming languages for kids and compared their rankings. In the end, compiling a list of 6 easiest programming languages for middle school students.