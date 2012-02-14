5 Public Companies That Don’t Do Drug Tests in 2019

Although there are much more than 5 public companies that don’t do drug test in 2019, people would be surprised that the largest and most popular companies are on this list. If you want a larger list check out our 2017 article 10 biggest companies that do not do a drug test. For some reason, people expect that large and famous companies do not accept workers who cannot focus on the job. Given that some small companies perform drug tests on their employees frequently, people expect large companies to follow their workers even more seriously.

However, in the past decade, more experts say that drug tests are too expensive and pointless. Four states in the US have legalized marijuana, and many more are in the process of legalizing medical marijuana. After Washington allowed using cannabis as a recreational drug, Florida followed suit and allowed medical usage of it. Same in California. This country does not criminalize using marijuana. Among those four is Oregon, who is waiting for it to be official, but expect success.

According to ACLU, the US has spent roughly $11.7 million on drug testing in federal agencies. Florida has paid over than $14 million for drug testing in aviation alone. Although nobody wants to sit in a plane that is being flown by a drugged pilot, is that amount of money essential? Since only a few countries have stopped with drug testing because of the serious cost, taxpayers in the US want to know if the government has spent their money smartly. There’s also the concern that these tests have been used only in discriminated categories, supporting their stigmatization.

Let’s talk about the medical use of drugs, as we know people use prescribed medications. Those are people who take painkillers prescribed their doctors. People can always trick the test. A few studies found only 5% of people use that drug prescribed to them. We have to ask, what’s going on?

The original list of companies that don’t do drug tests in 2019 is very long. We’ve chosen the five which we consider as the most popular.