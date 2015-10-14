If you want to get a date asap, the only thing you need to do is read these 20 clever bumble bios for guys and adjust it a little bit to suit you. Yes, it is really that easy.

We’re living at an age when dating has never been easier. All you need to do is set up a profile on a dating app such as Bumble, and start swiping. How is it then that some guys are still struggling to get a date? Well, perhaps they thought they knew how to come up with a witty bumble bio, but as it turned out, they’re doing it wrong. On that account, here is how we analyzed Bumble profile examples for male users.

First, we consulted with dating experts at DatingTips. As you may have guessed, funny Bumble bios for male app users are extremely popular. In order to attract the girls you want, the tone of your bio should be humorous and lighthearted. Dating is supposed to be fun, so we’ve picked only the most amusing lines. This is not to say, however, that the lines are downright silly or childish. By the way, we have also discussed some cool and funny bios in our article about 15 witty Tinder bio examples (male). It is also advisable to talk about what you enjoy in life as opposed to what you dislike. By revealing your preferences, it will be easier for a girl to draw some conclusions about your personality and your good qualities.

On the other hand, avoid talking about your financial status at all costs. Whether you are well-off or between jobs is not relevant at this point. Surely, the first option sounds better than the latter, but you risk sounding superficial and materialistic by bragging about your latest purchases.

Finally, we searched for only the best of the best at Photofeeler, Zoosk, and EmLovz. We tried to find the best Bumble bios for guys on Reddit, too, but it can’t be said that Reddit users have had much success. Nevertheless, one that seems to have inspired some female interest is “I’ve kissed (insert famous actress here) – so she’s your competition”. Apparently, this intrigued many a lady, at least according to the guy who posted the comment.

There are no better or worse bios on our list of 20 clever bumble bios for guys, so it is completely random. nevertheless, what you will notice is that we have classified accordingly, and inserted a couple of tips on how to write something similar to the one we have cited.

Just in case you have a very clear goal ahead of you, you might want to check out our article on 17 best Tinder bios for guys to get laid.

Without further ado, here is our choice of 20 clever bumble bios for guys. Use them as guidelines, and get ready to start chatting the girls up!