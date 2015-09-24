Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Lists-News

15 Worst Beauty Pageant Answers of All Time

Published on January 21, 2019 at 8:46 am by Bojana Petković in Lists,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 16
Next >>

While reading these 15 worst beauty pageant answers of all time, you simply won’t be able to refrain yourself from laughing, wondering, and sometimes thinking: “And they let her get away with THAT???”. Despite their unfortunate answers, some of these beauties actually managed to obtain certain titles (though not the supreme one).

Beauty pageants – you can love them, or you can hate them. Either way, hardly anyone is impartial to the display of the gorgeous female features. True enough, beauty contests always leave us a bit amazed. Firstly, the girls who are competing are outstandingly beautiful. Secondly, they know how to show off their best traits, walk the walk, and give us their best smile. The judges indeed have a tough time determining the most beautiful of them all, but that’s where the part of questions and answers comes in. Often enough, we can have a really good laugh about beauty pageant blunders. The discrepancy between the looks and the brains makes the whole event more memorable and absolutely hilarious.

15 Worst Beauty Pageant Answers of All Time

Bart Sadowski/Shutterstock.com

Unfortunately for the contestants, the most popular beauty pageant fails are retold over and over again, making the pressure even greater. At times, it can really be said that the girl was too scared or nervous to provide a proper answer. For instance, a simple question (which required a little bit of imagination, though): “If you could be either water or fire, which would you be and why?” was given a really “interesting” answer, to say the least. The Serbian contestant for Miss Universe responded she didn’t know how to be fire or water because she was human. And girls have emotions, while fire and water don’t.

Perhaps it would’ve been easier if they had asked her to say the chemical formula for water or fire.

Truth be told, some questions can be quite strange, as you will see in our list of 15 funny beauty pageant questions. Put yourself in their shoes for a moment. If the judges asked you what fruit you would be, what would you respond? Pineapple? Apple? You haven’t given it much thought, have you? And the most dreaded follow-up question word: why?

Also, some questions such as these 10 hardest beauty pageant questions and answers are very difficult, but you will definitely find both the most awkward and the best beauty pageant answers here. For instance, a brilliant answer to that age-old question what message to send to the opponents of beauty pageants. The contestant simply replied this is one of the ways to gain ground to succeed in any field – politics, army, or business. Pretty smart, right?

Bu today, we are looking at some of the worst beauty pageant answers of all time. We found them at several sources: Did You Know Fashion, Cosmopolitan, NY Daily News,  and even IB Times. The one rule we were guided by was that in no way could any of these questions be too complicated or too hard to understand, so there was no logical reason to justify these absolutely ridiculous answers.

Anyway, check it out for yourself. Here are 15 worst beauty pageant answers of all time!

Page 1 of 16
Next >>
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
8 Less Harmful Cigarette Brands in US and UK13 Easiest Scams to Make Money on the Street12 Easiest New Languages to Learn for English Speakers16 Top US Cities for Human Trafficking in 201915 Countries that Watch the Most Porn in 201815 Richest Arab Countries in 2018

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Lists
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.