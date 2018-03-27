13D Filing: OrbiMed Advisors and Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP): Samuel Isaly’s OrbiMed Advisors filed an amended 13D.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|OrbiMed Advisors
|0
|30,607,860
|0
|30,607,860
|30,607,860
|5.44%
|OrbiMed Capital GP V
|0
|30,607,860
|0
|30,607,860
|30,607,860
|5.44%
ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC
Ordinary Shares
Telephone: (212) 739-6400
March 27, 2018