Hedge Funds

13D Filing: OrbiMed Advisors and Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (ADAP)

Published on March 30, 2018 at 10:41 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
Page 1 of 11
Next >>

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ:ADAP): Samuel Isaly’s OrbiMed Advisors filed an amended 13D.

OrbiMed Advisors

You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
OrbiMed Advisors 0 30,607,860 0 30,607,860 30,607,860 5.44%
OrbiMed Capital GP V 0 30,607,860 0 30,607,860 30,607,860 5.44%
OrbiMed Advisors

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. 3)*

ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS PLC

(Name of Issuer)

Ordinary Shares

(Title of Class of Securities)
00653A107
(CUSIP Number)
OrbiMed Advisors LLC
OrbiMed Capital GP V LLC
601 Lexington Avenue, 54th Floor
New York, NY 10022

Telephone:  (212) 739-6400

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person
Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

March 27, 2018

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of § 240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box .
Note:  Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits.  See § 240.13d-7(b) for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.
*The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
Next >>
