Hedge Funds

13D Filing: Highland Capital Management and Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT)

Published on March 28, 2018 at 10:40 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT): James Dondero’s Highland Capital Management filed an amended 13D.

You can check out Highland Capital Management's latest holdings and filings here.

You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Highland Capital Management 1,125,001 1,267,676 1,125,001 1,267,676 2,392,678 11.47%
NexPoint Advisors 0 20,840 0 20,840 20,840 0.10%
James D. Dondero 71,580 4,104,037 71,580 4,104,037 4,175,618 20.01%
Nancy Marie Dondero 1,627,511 7,500 1,627,511 7,500 1,635,011 7.84%
Page 1 of 9 – SEC Filing

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

 

 

SCHEDULE 13D

(Rule 13d-101)

INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT

TO § 240.13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED

PURSUANT TO § 240.13d-2(a)

(Amendment No. 9)

 

 

NEXPOINT
RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

65341D102

(CUSIP Number)

Thomas Surgent, Chief Compliance Officer

Highland Capital Management, L.P.

300 Crescent Court, Suite 700

Dallas, TX 75201

(Name,
Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

March 19, 2018

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)

 

 

If the filing
person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following
box.  ☐

