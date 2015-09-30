13D Filing: Highland Capital Management and Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc. (NXRT)

Nexpoint Residential Trust Inc. (NYSE:NXRT): James Dondero’s Highland Capital Management filed an amended 13D.
You can check out Highland Capital Management’s latest holdings and filings here.
You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Highland Capital Management
|1,125,001
|1,267,676
|1,125,001
|1,267,676
|2,392,678
|11.47%
|NexPoint Advisors
|0
|20,840
|0
|20,840
|20,840
|0.10%
|James D. Dondero
|71,580
|4,104,037
|71,580
|4,104,037
|4,175,618
|20.01%
|Nancy Marie Dondero
|1,627,511
|7,500
|1,627,511
|7,500
|1,635,011
|7.84%
Page 1 of 9 – SEC Filing
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, DC 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
(Rule 13d-101)
INFORMATION TO BE INCLUDED IN STATEMENTS FILED PURSUANT
TO § 240.13d-1(a) AND AMENDMENTS THERETO FILED
PURSUANT TO § 240.13d-2(a)
(Amendment No. 9)
NEXPOINT
RESIDENTIAL TRUST, INC.
(Name of Issuer)
Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share
(Title of Class of Securities)
65341D102
(CUSIP Number)
Thomas Surgent, Chief Compliance Officer
Highland Capital Management, L.P.
300 Crescent Court, Suite 700
Dallas, TX 75201
(Name,
Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
March 19, 2018
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing
person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following
box. ☐