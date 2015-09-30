13D Filing: Wynnefield Capital and Telos Corp (TLSRP)

Telos Corp (OTCMKTS:TLSRP): Nelson Obus And Joshua Landes’ Wynnefield Capital filed an amended 13D.
You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value
|165,760
|0
|165,760
|0
|165,760
|5.2%
|Wynnefield Small Cap Value Offshore Fund, Ltd. S.S. OR
|112,549
|0
|112,549
|0
|112,549
|3.5%
|Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value
|261,456
|0
|261,456
|0
|261,456
|8.2%
|Nelson Obus S.S. OR
|0
|554,765
|0
|554,765
|554,765
|17.4%
|Joshua H. Landes S.S. OR
|0
|554,765
|0
|554,765
|554,765
|17.4%
|Wynnefield Capital Management
|427,216
|0
|427,216
|0
|427,216
|13.4%
|Wynnefield Capital, Inc. S.S. OR
|127,549
|0
|127,549
|0
|127,549
|3.9%
|Wynnefield Capital, Inc. Profit Sharing Plan S.S. OR
|15,000
|0
|15,000
|0
|15,000
|0.5%
Page 1 of 13 – SEC Filing
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE
COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D (RULE 13D-101)
Information
to be Included in Statements Filed Pursuant to Rule 13d-1(a) and Amendments Thereto Filed Pursuant to Rule 13d-2(a)
(Amendment No. 19)
Telos Corporation
(Name of Issuer)
12%
Cumulative Exchangeable Redeemable Preferred Stock,
Par Value $0.01 Per Share
(Title of Class of Securities)
87969B200
(CUSIP Number of Class
of Securities)
Wynnefield Partners Small
Cap Value, L.P.
450 Seventh Avenue, Suite
509
New York, New York 10123
Attention: Mr. Nelson
Obus
(Name, Address and Telephone
Number of Person Authorized to
Receive Notices and Communications)
Copy to:
Frank
S. Jones, Jr., Esquire
Whiteford, Taylor & Preston L.L.P.
Seven Saint Paul Street
Baltimore, Maryland 21202
(410) 347-8700
March
21, 2018
(Date of Event Which
Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a Statement
on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this Schedule because of Rule
13d-1(e), 13d-1(f) or 13d-1(g), check the following box …
(continued on following
pages)
* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out
for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any
subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required on the remainder of this cover page
shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Act”)
or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however,
see the Notes).
|(Page 1 of 13 pages)