Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds

13D Filing: Wynnefield Capital and Telos Corp (TLSRP)

Published on March 28, 2018 at 10:51 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
Page 1 of 13
Next >>

Telos Corp (OTCMKTS:TLSRP): Nelson Obus And Joshua Landes’ Wynnefield Capital filed an amended 13D.

You can check out Wynnefield Capital’s latest holdings and filings here.

Please follow Wynnefield Capital (if you aren’t already doing so) to get real-time email alerts whenever we publish an article about Wynnefield Capital or update its stock holdings.

Nelson Obus And Joshua Landes
Nelson Obus And Joshua Landes
Wynnefield Capital

You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value 165,760 0 165,760 0 165,760 5.2%
Wynnefield Small Cap Value Offshore Fund, Ltd. S.S. OR 112,549 0 112,549 0 112,549 3.5%
Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Value 261,456 0 261,456 0 261,456 8.2%
Nelson Obus S.S. OR 0 554,765 0 554,765 554,765 17.4%
Joshua H. Landes S.S. OR 0 554,765 0 554,765 554,765 17.4%
Wynnefield Capital Management 427,216 0 427,216 0 427,216 13.4%
Wynnefield Capital, Inc. S.S. OR 127,549 0 127,549 0 127,549 3.9%
Wynnefield Capital, Inc. Profit Sharing Plan S.S. OR 15,000 0 15,000 0 15,000 0.5%
Nelson Obus And Joshua Landes
Nelson Obus And Joshua Landes
Wynnefield Capital

Page 1 of 13 – SEC Filing

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE
COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D (RULE 13D-101)

Information
to be Included in Statements Filed Pursuant to Rule 13d-1(a) and Amendments Thereto Filed Pursuant to Rule 13d-2(a)

(Amendment No. 19)

Telos Corporation

(Name of Issuer)

12%
Cumulative Exchangeable Redeemable Preferred Stock,
Par Value $0.01 Per Share

 (Title of Class of Securities)

87969B200

(CUSIP Number of Class
of Securities)

Wynnefield Partners Small
Cap Value, L.P.

450 Seventh Avenue, Suite
509

New York, New York 10123

Attention: Mr. Nelson
Obus

(Name, Address and Telephone
Number of Person Authorized to

Receive Notices and Communications)

Copy to:

Frank
S. Jones, Jr., Esquire
Whiteford, Taylor & Preston L.L.P.
Seven Saint Paul Street

Baltimore, Maryland 21202

(410) 347-8700

March
21, 2018

(Date of Event Which
Requires Filing of this Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a Statement
on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this Schedule because of Rule
13d-1(e), 13d-1(f) or 13d-1(g), check the following box …

(continued on following
pages)

* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out
for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any
subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page
shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Act”)
or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however,
see the Notes).

(Page 1 of 13 pages)
Follow Telos Corp (OTCMKTS:TLSRP)
Trade (OTCMKTS:TLSRP) Now!
Page 1 of 13
Next >>
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
13D Filing: Glenview Capital and Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC)13D Filing: Berkshire Hathaway and USG Corp (USG)13D Filing: Elliott Associates, L.P. and Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT)13D Filing: Coliseum Capital and Lazydays Holdings Inc (LAZY)13D Filing: Brigade Capital and Kindred Healthcare Inc (KND)13D Filing: GAMCO Investors and E.W. Scripps Co (SSP)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2016 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.