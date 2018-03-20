13D Filing: Casdin Capital and Genmark Diagnostics Inc. (GNMK)

Genmark Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK): Eli Casdin’s Casdin Capital filed an amended 13D.
You can check out Casdin Capital’s latest holdings and filings here.
Please follow Casdin Capital (if you aren’t already doing so) to get real-time email alerts whenever we publish an article about Casdin Capital or update its stock holdings.
You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Casdin Capital
|0
|3,850,000
|0
|3,850,000
|3,850,000
|7.0%
|Casdin Partners Master Fund
|0
|3,850,000
|0
|3,850,000
|3,850,000
|7.0%
|Casdin Partners GP
|0
|3,850,000
|0
|3,850,000
|3,850,000
|7.0%
|Eli Casdin
|0
|3,850,000
|0
|3,850,000
|3,850,000
|7.0%
Page 1 of 11 – SEC Filing
UNITED
STATES
SECURITIES
AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON,
DC 20549
SCHEDULE
13D
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
(Amendment No.)*
|GenMark Diagnostics, Inc.
|(Name of Issuer)
|Common Stock, $0.0001 par value
|(Title of Class of Securities)
|372309104
|(CUSIP Number)
|
Eli Casdin
Casdin Capital, LLC
1350 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 2405
New York, New York
Telephone Number (212) 897-5438
|
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person
Notices and Communications)
|March 20, 2018
|(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
|If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of ss.240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box [_].
|* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.