Hedge Funds

13D Filing: RA Capital Management and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (DRNA)

Published on March 28, 2018 at 10:32 am by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA): Peter Kolchinsky’s RA Capital Management filed an amended 13D.

You can check out RA Capital Management's latest holdings and filings here.

Please follow RA Capital Management (if you aren't already doing so) to get real-time email alerts whenever we publish an article about RA Capital Management or update its stock holdings.

Peter Kolchinsky
RA Capital Management

You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
RA Capital Management 0 3,933,489 0 3,933,489 3,933,489 7.6%
Peter Kolchinsky 0 3,933,489 0 3,933,489 3,933,489 7.6%
RA Capital Healthcare Fund 0 3,446,728 0 3,446,728 3,446,728 6.7%
Peter Kolchinsky
RA Capital Management

Page 1 of 6 – SEC Filing

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of
1934

(Amendment No. 5)*

 

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, par value $0.0001 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

253031108

(CUSIP Number)

RA Capital Management, LLC

20 Park Plaza, Suite 1200

Boston, MA 02116

Telephone: 617.778.2512

Attn: Peter Kolchinsky

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person
Authorized to
Receive Notices and Communications)

March 23, 2018

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of
this Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G
to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§240.13d-1(e),
240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box. ¨

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a
signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to
be sent.

* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a
reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment
containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page
shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (“Act”)
or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however,
see the Notes).
