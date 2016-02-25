13D Filing: Fine Capital Partners and Dhx Media Ltd.

You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Fine Capital Partners
|0
|34,506,250
|0
|34,506,250
|34,506,250
|25.7%
|Fine Capital Advisors
|0
|34,506,250
|0
|34,506,250
|34,506,250
|25.7%
|Fine Capital Management
|0
|34,506,250
|0
|34,506,250
|34,506,250
|25.7%
|Adom Partners
|0
|13,462,000
|0
|13,462,000
|13,462,000
|10.0%
|Dekel Partners
|0
|11,537,640
|0
|11,537,640
|11,537,640
|8.6%
|Debra Fine
|0
|34,506,250
|0
|34,506,250
|34,506,250
|25.7%
Page 1 of 14 – SEC Filing
UNITED
STATES
SECURITIES
AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON,
DC 20549
SCHEDULE
13D
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
(Amendment No. 1)*
|DHX Media Ltd.
|(Name of Issuer)
|Common Voting Shares
|(Title of Class of Securities)
|252406152
|(CUSIP Number)
|
Brian Jozwiak
Fine Capital Partners, L.P.
590 Madison Avenue, 27th Floor
New York, New York 10022
Tel. No.: (212) 492-8200
|
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person
Notices and Communications)
|November 16, 2018
|(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
|If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of ss.240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box [X].
|* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.