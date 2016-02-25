Companies 0 See All
13D Filing: Fine Capital Partners and Dhx Media Ltd.

Published on December 2, 2018 at 1:38 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
You can access the original SEC filing by clicking here.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Fine Capital Partners 0 34,506,250 0 34,506,250 34,506,250 25.7%
Fine Capital Advisors 0 34,506,250 0 34,506,250 34,506,250 25.7%
Fine Capital Management 0 34,506,250 0 34,506,250 34,506,250 25.7%
Adom Partners 0 13,462,000 0 13,462,000 13,462,000 10.0%
Dekel Partners 0 11,537,640 0 11,537,640 11,537,640 8.6%
Debra Fine 0 34,506,250 0 34,506,250 34,506,250 25.7%
UNITED
STATES

SECURITIES
AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON,
DC 20549

SCHEDULE
13D

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

(Amendment No. 1)*

DHX Media Ltd.
(Name of Issuer)
Common Voting Shares
(Title of Class of Securities)
252406152
(CUSIP Number)

Brian Jozwiak

Fine Capital Partners, L.P.

590 Madison Avenue, 27th Floor

New York, New York 10022

Tel. No.: (212) 492-8200

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person
Authorized to Receive

Notices and Communications)
November 16, 2018
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of ss.240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box [X].
* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
