734 Investors, Trafelet Capital and Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO)

This filing is done by 734 Investors which is owned by Remy Trafelet and George Brokaw. The duo are also in charge of Trafelet Capital which owns a much smaller stake in Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO).
The details of the filing can be seen below:
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|734 Investors
|3,200,405
|0
|3,200,405
|0
|3,200,405
|42.97%
|734 Agriculture
|3,200,405
|0
|3,200,405
|0
|3,200,405
|42.97%
|Remy W. Trafelet
|723,673
|3,548,397
|723,673
|3,548,397
|4,272,070
|57.36%
|George R. Brokaw
|118,093
|3,471,287
|118,093
|3,471,287
|3,589,380
|48.19%
