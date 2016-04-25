Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

734 Investors, Trafelet Capital and Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Published on October 12, 2018 at 3:12 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 9
Next >>

This filing is done by 734 Investors which is owned by Remy Trafelet and George Brokaw. The duo are also in charge of Trafelet Capital which owns a much smaller stake in Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO).

The details of the filing can be seen below:

 

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
734 Investors 3,200,405 0 3,200,405 0 3,200,405 42.97%
734 Agriculture 3,200,405 0 3,200,405 0 3,200,405 42.97%
Remy W. Trafelet 723,673 3,548,397 723,673 3,548,397 4,272,070 57.36%
George R. Brokaw 118,093 3,471,287 118,093 3,471,287 3,589,380 48.19%

Page 1 of 9 – SEC Filing

 

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. 6) *

 

 

ALICO, INC.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

016230 10-4

(CUSIP Number)

Remy W. Trafelet

c/o 734 Investors, LLC

410 Park Avenue, 17th Floor

New York, New York 10022

(212) 201-7800

with a copy to:

Diana L. Hayes, Esq.

Trenam, Kemker, Scharf, Barkin, Frye, ONeill & Mullis, P.A.

2700 Bank of America Plaza

Tampa, Florida 33602

(813) 227-7433

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

October 3, 2018

(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)

 

 

 

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition which is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this
schedule because of Rule 13d-1(e), 13d-1(f) or 13d-1(g), check the following box  ☐.

Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See §240.13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.

*

The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting persons initial filing on this form
with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be filed for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934 (Act) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

 

Follow Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO)
Trade (NASDAQ:ALCO) Now!
Page 1 of 9
Next >>
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
13D Filing: Blue Mountain Capital and Saexploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX...13D Filing: Solus Alternative Asset Management and Concordia International...RA Capital Management Bets Another $20 Million On Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.Mitchell Baruchowitz’s Merida Capital Partners Bets On Freedom Leaf Inc...Douglas Braunstein’s Hudson Executive Capital Selling Atricure Inc. (...Abdiel Capital Is Buying Appian Corp While Other Insiders Are Dumping

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.