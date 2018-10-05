Douglas Braunstein’s Hudson Executive Capital Selling Atricure Inc. (ATRC)

Douglas Braunstein‘s Hudson Executive Capital sold 205 thousand shares of Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for more than $32.8 per share.
The details of the filing can be seen below:
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Hudson Executive Capital
|0
|1,882,494
|0
|1,882,494
|1,882,494
|EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES 4.98%
|HEC Management GP
|0
|1,882,494
|0
|1,882,494
|1,882,494
|EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES 4.98%
|Douglas L. Braunstein
|0
|1,882,494
|0
|1,882,494
|1,882,494
|EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES 4.98%
