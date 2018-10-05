Companies 0 See All
Douglas Braunstein’s Hudson Executive Capital Selling Atricure Inc. (ATRC)

Published on October 10, 2018 at 12:12 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds,News
Douglas Braunstein‘s Hudson Executive Capital sold 205 thousand shares of Atricure Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) for more than $32.8 per share.

The details of the filing can be seen below:

Hudson Executive Capital

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Hudson Executive Capital 0 1,882,494 0 1,882,494 1,882,494 EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES 4.98%
HEC Management GP 0 1,882,494 0 1,882,494 1,882,494 EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES 4.98%
Douglas L. Braunstein 0 1,882,494 0 1,882,494 1,882,494 EXCLUDES CERTAIN SHARES 4.98%

Page 1 of 8 – SEC Filing

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(Amendment No. 2)*
AtriCure, Inc.
(Name of Issuer)
Common Stock, par value $.001
(Title of Class of Securities)
04963C209
(CUSIP Number)
Michael D. Pinnisi
Hudson Executive Capital LP
570 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10022
with a copy to:
Richard M. Brand
Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, LLP
200 Liberty Street
New York, NY 10281
(212) 504-6000
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person
Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
October 5, 2018
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§240.13d-1(e), 240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box. ☐
Note: Schedules filed in paper format shall include a signed original and five copies of the schedule, including all exhibits. See Rule 13d-7 for other parties to whom copies are to be sent.
* The remainder of this cover page shall be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.
The information required in the remainder of this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).
