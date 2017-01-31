Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Lists

10 Easiest Popular Songs to Play on Piano

Published on November 26, 2019 at 5:06 pm by Ty Haqqi in Lists
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 10
Next >>

If you’ve got a piano but are finding it too hard to play, the 10 easiest popular songs to play on piano will definitely change your mind! For me, the piano is probably the best musical instrument out there. I mean, for most other instruments, barring maybe the electric guitar, playing that instrument alone does not quite provide the experience that playing a piano does. You can compose the most beautiful melodies in the world, that can actually take you places! However, this is also the reason why the piano is considered to be one of the hardest instruments to play properly. It is easier to learn playing a guitar, but it is more rewarding to learn playing a piano.

It can be very easy to give up learning to play the piano, which is why I’ve always believed it is better to start off with easy popular songs to play on piano. I’m still an amateur in this skill, but I can recount the countless times I was ready to give up, because I just couldn’t learn the music as fast as I thought I should have been able to. And while listening to piano instrumentals may make them appear daunting, they can actually be quite easy to learn. If you want to learn more about easy piano songs that sound complicated, that are actually easy to learn, head on over to 16 easy piano songs which sound complicated.

Pixabay/Public Domain

Pixabay/Public Domain

At the end of the day, no matter what the reason is behind trying to learn the piano, whether it’s to appear cool, or to find peace, or to simply rock out to some amazing songs and letting your creative juices flow, learning the 10 easiest popular songs to play on the piano will greatly help you in reaching your goals. In fact, nowadays, there are really easy YouTube tutorials available as well which make even the most difficult songs appear easy. But at the end of the day, learning easy songs to play on the keyboard isn’t your end goal. It will just instill you with the confidence required to be the best at what you do.

To determine the easiest songs one can learn on the piano, we scoured the web and settled on some excellent recommendations made by Merriammusic, TakeLessons and the ever reliable Quora. I tried playing most of the songs available on these websites and then determined the rankings based on how easy I found it to play them. So let’s start with my personalized recommendations!

10. Clocks

One of Coldplay’s most recognizable songs, every fan can identify the beginning of the song. While the riff is easy to learn, it is quite fast in the song, which makes it slightly harder to learn. I followed the advice given by Merriam Music in learning the song and first learnt to play it quite slowly before improving the speed.

Countries with the Best Looking Guys in the World in 2018

Pixabay/Public Domain

Page 1 of 10
Next >>
Related Insider Monkey Articles
5 Safest Bottled Water Brands in 20198 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 20195 Public Companies That Don’t Do Drug Tests in 201910 Human Trafficking Stories in America5 Makeup Companies that Don’t Test on Animals10 Biggest Makeup Companies that Test on Animals

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Lists
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.