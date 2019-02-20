10 Easiest African Countries to Get Laid

Have you ever wondered what are the easiest African countries to get laid? Today, we will take a short tour through them.

Africa is not the first place that comes to mind when speaking about the easiest countries to get laid. It is probably due to stereotypes (and facts) about STDs, and poverty. To some extent that is true, especially having some countries like Sudan or Somalia in mind. Nevertheless, you should keep in mind that this continent is huge, and there is the other, a less known face of Africa, which offers a lot of fun, excitement, new experiences. And far from war and politics, interesting research on the most sexually active countries in Africa shows that South Africa and Nigeria seem to be in the first places. Are these among the easiest African countries to get laid as well? We’ll find out a bit later.

Now, we are not here to give the advice on how to get laid in a foreign country, but getting to know what the local culture and people think about this issue is always a good thing to do before choosing the best vacation spots to get laid. Some advice might be, learning some local language phrases, which is something that is attractive everywhere. Then, get someone to show you good places to go out for an easy one-night stand, and so on.

There were many “ifs” and “buts” so far, however, the chances for getting laid in a foreign country depend on many factors as we’ve seen, but it’s time to get to some action and find some facts. Since there can’t be any official statistics, of course, for the easiest countries to get laid, we naturally turned to the opinions and recommendations of people. Therefore, we got good first-person insights on Naughty Nomad and RooshV forum, which were all based on the experiences of people who visited different African countries.

According to the easiest countries to get laid on the map, it seems that Africa is among the top places in the world (having in mind the “easiness of girls”). But is it really that easy to get laid in Africa? Let’s find out: