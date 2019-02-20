Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Lists

10 Easiest African Countries to Get Laid

Published on February 20, 2019 at 8:36 am by Sieni Kimalainen in Lists
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 11
Next >>

Have you ever wondered what are the easiest African countries to get laid? Today, we will take a short tour through them.

Africa is not the first place that comes to mind when speaking about the easiest countries to get laid. It is probably due to stereotypes (and facts) about STDs, and poverty. To some extent that is true, especially having some countries like Sudan or Somalia in mind. Nevertheless, you should keep in mind that this continent is huge, and there is the other, a less known face of Africa, which offers a lot of fun, excitement, new experiences. And far from war and politics, interesting research on the most sexually active countries in Africa shows that South Africa and Nigeria seem to be in the first places. Are these among the easiest African countries to get laid as well? We’ll find out a bit later.

Best US Cities for One Night Stands

Rocketclips, Inc./Shutterstock.com

Now, we are not here to give the advice on how to get laid in a foreign country, but getting to know what the local culture and people think about this issue is always a good thing to do before choosing the best vacation spots to get laid. Some advice might be, learning some local language phrases, which is something that is attractive everywhere. Then, get someone to show you good places to go out for an easy one-night stand, and so on.

This advice might be applicable everywhere on the Earth, on that matter, so if you are eager to try some other places apart from Africa, check out the 10 Easiest European Countries to Get Laid – Top One-Night Stand Countries. But then again, your chances might vary. White guys might have bigger chances in these European countries, but how about others? For instance, 10 Easiest Countries to Get Laid for an Indian will differ a lot on that matter.

On the other hand, no matter your looks, manners or financial status, there are some countries where it is hard for everyone to find a one-night stand, as you can check out at our list of 10 Hardest Countries to Get Laid in the World.

There were many “ifs” and “buts” so far, however, the chances for getting laid in a foreign country depend on many factors as we’ve seen, but it’s time to get to some action and find some facts. Since there can’t be any official statistics, of course, for the easiest countries to get laid, we naturally turned to the opinions and recommendations of people. Therefore, we got good first-person insights on Naughty Nomad and RooshV forum, which were all based on the experiences of people who visited different African countries.

According to the easiest countries to get laid on the map, it seems that Africa is among the top places in the world (having in mind the “easiness of girls”). But is it really that easy to get laid in Africa? Let’s find out:

Page 1 of 11
Next >>
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
25 Best Medical Schools for Surgery in the World12 Easiest Nursing Programs with The Highest Acceptance Rates to Get Into12 Good Excuses for Missing Class to Tell Your Parents10 Easiest Countries to Get Laid for an IndianWhat Female Porn Stars Get Paid for Different Types of Scenes?20 Best Tinder Bios for Tall Guys

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Lists
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.