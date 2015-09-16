10 Best Things to Sell on OfferUp

Spring is finally here, and now you’re thinking about the best things to sell on OfferUp? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

The local selling apps have made it so easy to sell or buy stuff in your neighborhood that we totally understand why almost everyone is using them. You can list an item in less than a minute, and simply wait for a buyer to pay you in cash for the stuff you didn’t need anymore. It’s a pretty great way to get rid of the things that have been blocking your room or your garage, and without having to organize a garage sale in the first place.

When it comes to selling apps, the choice is up to you to find the one that suits your needs. If you’re having a hard time choosing, take your time and review Wallapop vs Letgo vs OfferUp vs Craigslist: best app to sell stuff. If you don’t just want to get rid of a few things but would like to open an online store instead, perhaps Shopify is the best solution. In that case, you’d need 10 best things to sell on Shopify. On the other hand, if you find Craigslist to be more to your liking because it has a wide audience, then you should look up things that sell fast on Craigslist and start earning money.

One of the most popular and best apps to sell stuff is Offer up where you simply, list an item, write a short description, and set your price. Yes, it really is that simple. As every beginner, you need OfferUp selling tips. To be a successful seller, experienced sellers suggest that you make a great post. That means take excellent photos of the items you’re selling, write a great description, and make your price reasonable. You should also try to respond quickly to your buyers, as a fast response is much appreciated. It keeps buyers interested and your average response time will also appear on your profile. It’s all about the rating and in order to ensure your great rating, you should also rate the buyers, not only the other way around. Don’t forget to always pick a safe location for the exchange. That’s pretty much all you need to know about OfferUp.

Now for the most popular items sold on OfferUp. If you try to look up the best selling items on OfferUp, you may not find a list of things. The truth is that with these tips mentioned above, almost any item will sell well. If you have great photos, people will be more interested in what you’re selling. If you also provide a good price and pay attention to your ratings, you’ve got nothing to worry about. You will probably be successful at selling pretty much everything. But we explored a little to see what the easiest things to sell on OfferUp are to help you get started. We wanted to hear experiences from people who were successful at selling all sorts of things on the app, as well as what they sold the quickest. The results are pretty much similar as for Craigslist and Shopify. People usually sell things they don’t need like furniture and electronics etc. If you’re thinking of giving it a try this YouTube video may be useful to you.

Thanks to all these experiences we read about on Reddit, we came up with a list of 10 best things to sell on OfferUp.