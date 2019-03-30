Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On NRG Energy Inc (NRG)?

Published on April 5, 2019 at 8:54 am by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Hedge funds are not perfect. They have their bad picks just like everyone else. Facebook, a stock hedge funds have loved, lost nearly 40% of its value at one point in 2018. Although hedge funds are not perfect, their consensus picks do deliver solid returns, however. Our data show the top 15 S&P 500 stocks among hedge funds at the end of December 2018 yielded an average return of 19.7% year-to-date, vs. a gain of 13.1% for the S&P 500 Index. Because hedge funds have a lot of resources and their consensus picks do well, we pay attention to what they think. In this article, we analyze what the elite funds think of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Is NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) undervalued? Money managers are getting less bullish. The number of bullish hedge fund positions were cut by 1 recently. Our calculations also showed that NRG isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds. NRG was in 49 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the fourth quarter of 2018. There were 50 hedge funds in our database with NRG holdings at the end of the previous quarter.

If you’d ask most traders, hedge funds are viewed as worthless, outdated investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are over 8000 funds trading at present, Our experts choose to focus on the aristocrats of this group, about 750 funds. These money managers manage the lion’s share of the smart money’s total asset base, and by monitoring their unrivaled picks, Insider Monkey has come up with various investment strategies that have historically outpaced the market. Insider Monkey’s flagship hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 index by nearly 5 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014 through early November 2018. We were able to generate large returns even by identifying short candidates. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.5% since February 2017 (through March 12th) even though the market was up nearly 25% during the same period. We just shared a list of 6 short targets in our latest quarterly update and they are already down an average of 6% in less than a month.

Bruce Kovner, Caxton Associates LP

We’re going to take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Hedge fund activity in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

At Q4’s end, a total of 49 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of -2% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards NRG over the last 14 quarters. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

NRG_mar2019

Among these funds, Brahman Capital held the most valuable stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG), which was worth $323.3 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Renaissance Technologies which amassed $257.1 million worth of shares. Moreover, Steadfast Capital Management, Two Sigma Advisors, and Millennium Management were also bullish on NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Because NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) has witnessed falling interest from hedge fund managers, we can see that there exists a select few fund managers who sold off their full holdings by the end of the third quarter. Intriguingly, Jos Shaver’s Electron Capital Partners dropped the biggest investment of the “upper crust” of funds followed by Insider Monkey, valued at close to $53.7 million in stock. Matthew Knauer and Mina Faltas’s fund, Nokota Management, also dropped its stock, about $38.4 million worth. These bearish behaviors are interesting, as total hedge fund interest was cut by 1 funds by the end of the third quarter.

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG). These stocks are Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP), Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR), Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY), and Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). This group of stocks’ market valuations are similar to NRG’s market valuation.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
AAP 51 1908548 13
EXR 24 211374 2
GDDY 43 2780202 -5
DGX 26 583622 -12
Average 36 1370937 -0.5

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 36 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $1371 million. That figure was $2016 million in NRG’s case. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) is the least popular one with only 24 bullish hedge fund positions. NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. This is a slightly positive signal but we’d rather spend our time researching stocks that hedge funds are piling on. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Unfortunately WFC wasn’t in this group. Hedge funds that bet on WFC were disappointed as the stock returned 10.9% and underperformed the market. If you are interested in investing in large cap stocks, you should check out the top 15 hedge fund stocks as 13 of these outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)?Hedge Funds Haven’t Been This Bullish On DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Since 2015...Is Seagate Technology (STX) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN...

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Is NRG Energy Inc (NRG) A Good Stock To Buy? Nehal Chopra’s Ratan Capital Group’s Returns, AUM, and Holdings 2017’s Billion-Earning Hedge Fund Managers All Love These Surprising Stocks 3 Under-the-Radar Stocks Snatched Up By Billionaire David Tepper in Q4 13D Filing: Elliott Associates, L.P. and NRG Energy Inc. (NRG) 50 Best Utility Dividend Stocks To Invest In Is NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Going to Burn These Hedge Funds? 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.