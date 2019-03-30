Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Godaddy Inc (GDDY)?

Published on April 5, 2019 at 9:09 am by Asma UL Husna in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

At Insider Monkey, we pore over the filings of nearly 750 top investment firms every quarter, a process we have now completed for the latest reporting period. The data we’ve gathered as a result gives us access to a wealth of collective knowledge based on these firms’ portfolio holdings as of December 31. In this article, we will use that wealth of knowledge to determine whether or not Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) makes for a good investment right now.

Is Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) a good stock for your portfolio? The number of bullish hedge fund positions decreased by 5 in recent months, however, the overall hedge fund sentiment towards GDDY is still near its all time high that was achieved in September. This is usually a bullish indicator. For example hedge fund sentiment towards Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) was also at its all time high at the beginning of this year and the stock returned more than 46% in 2.5 months. We observed a similar performance from Progressive Corporation (PGR) which returned 27% and MSCI which returned 29%. Both stocks outperformed the S&P 500 Index by 14 and 16 percentage points respectively. Hedge fund sentiment towards IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV), Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM), RCL, MTB and CRH also hit all time highs at the end of December, and all of these stocks returned more than 20% in the first 2.5 months of this year.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 32 percentage points since May 2014 through March 12, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Glenn Russell Dubin of Highbridge Capital

Let’s check out the new hedge fund action regarding Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY).

What does the smart money think about Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)?

Heading into the first quarter of 2019, a total of 43 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of -10% from the second quarter of 2018. On the other hand, there were a total of 38 hedge funds with a bullish position in GDDY a year ago. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists a few notable hedge fund managers who were upping their holdings significantly (or already accumulated large positions).

GDDY_mar2019

More specifically, Silver Lake Partners was the largest shareholder of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY), with a stake worth $345.1 million reported as of the end of September. Trailing Silver Lake Partners was Select Equity Group, which amassed a stake valued at $344.7 million. Renaissance Technologies, D E Shaw, and Egerton Capital Limited were also very fond of the stock, giving the stock large weights in their portfolios.

Judging by the fact that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) has witnessed bearish sentiment from the smart money, it’s easy to see that there lies a certain “tier” of funds who were dropping their positions entirely last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Benjamin A. Smith’s Laurion Capital Management cut the biggest position of all the hedgies monitored by Insider Monkey, worth an estimated $78.6 million in stock, and Bruce Garelick’s Garelick Capital Partners was right behind this move, as the fund dropped about $33.8 million worth. These bearish behaviors are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest fell by 5 funds last quarter.

Let’s now take a look at hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY). These stocks are Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX), SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC), The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS), and Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). All of these stocks’ market caps match GDDY’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
DGX 26 583622 -12
SSNC 37 1400952 -4
MOS 37 765297 3
BR 22 486909 -11
Average 30.5 809195 -6

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 30.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $809 million. That figure was $2780 million in GDDY’s case. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) is the least popular one with only 22 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) is more popular among hedge funds. Our calculations showed that top 15 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 19.7% through March 15th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 6.6 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on GDDY, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 14.9% and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Do Hedge Funds Love Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)?Hedge Funds Haven’t Been This Bullish On DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) Since 2015...Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)?Is Seagate Technology (STX) A Good Stock To Buy?Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (ELAN...Were Hedge Funds Right About Souring On Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About GoDaddy Inc. Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Eddie Lampert, Point72 Asset Management, Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ), Fred’s, Inc. (FRED), and More Is Godaddy Inc (GDDY) a Good Stock to Buy in 2018? Is Godaddy Inc (GDDY) A Good Stock To Buy? Should You Buy Godaddy Inc (GDDY)? Here’s Why These Five Stocks Are in the Spotlight Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ), Godaddy Inc (GDDY) & More: 5 Stocks Which Are Rewarding Shareholders 15 Most Physically Demanding Olympic Sports Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Visa Inc (V) Ten of the Most Common Addictions
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.