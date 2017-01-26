Top 10 Best Places For A Single Mom To Live And Work In 2020

Nobody knows the importance of finding the best places for single moms to live in the world like a woman determined to give her kids and herself the best in life. Imagine life as a single mom, trying to raise a child or children alone while at the same time working hard to make sure the bills are paid, and the basic necessities are taken care of. This is the reality for many single working moms out there.

Unfortunately, some of the single moms have it rough, while others manage to get by with relative ease. It all comes down to having a good job and raising your children in a neighborhood that is best suited for you and your kids. That is why it is important for them to look for the best places to live for single moms so that they can improve their quality of life.

Single moms face a lot of challenges, especially in unsafe neighborhoods where they may be harassed, or their children might be in danger of being exposed to drugs, violence, police brutality, and many other social evils. The best bet for a single mom is to live in a city or town that offers the best mix of security, cheap rental prices, and, most importantly, a place that allows them the best job opportunities.

Where is the best place for a single mom to live and work? This is an increasingly common question being asked, which means that there are many single mothers out there who are looking for the answers to this question. Anyone asking this question would be mainly interested in living in a city that offers the best blend of work opportunities, safety and a good environment for her child or children. We took these factors into consideration when compiling this list.

There are many factors to consider such as easy access to good healthcare, decent and affordable housing, income levels to expect, working hours and even the gender wage gap. We also did some research on Google to identify the cities that offer the ideal combo as per our criteria as mentioned above..

We also compile lists like the best Tinder bio examples for newly single moms and the best vacation spots for singles in their 40s to broaden our horizon and identify emerging trends in advance. Take a look at our latest list of the 10 best places for a single mom to live and work in 2019:

Naperville, Illinois

Naperville is a small city located in the western region of Chicago, and the median salary in this town is roughly $65,790. The earning gap between men and women is still large. Women earn about 65% of what women earn. Female workers on a full-time working arrangement earn$65,000 annually. The unemployment rate for mothers in this particular city is quite low, at 1.6%. On the flip side, the average childcare cost in Illinois is $13,000, which is a bit on the higher side. Some of the major employers in Naperville include the public schools in the area, Nokia, and Edward Hospital & Health Services.