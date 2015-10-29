10 Best Vacation Spots for Singles in Their 40’s

If you are looking for some of the best vacation spots for singles in their 40’s, you are in the right place. Of course, if the money is not a concern.

Being in 40’s means you are probably not looking for heavy drinking, parties, and crazy sleepless nights, as would be the case for the singles in their 20s. When it comes to best vacation spots for singles in their 20’s, some of the suggestions might be events such as Oktoberfest, Germany, Tomorrowland, Belgium or Full Moon Party, Thailand. However, being single in 40’s doesn’t exclude all the fun, of course, and surely demands more action compared to the best vacation spots for the singles in their 50’s. For these singles though, there are some perfect spots in Greece, Portugal and other destinations, as recommended by Intrepid Travel, to enjoy the vacation.

Being single, and looking for a good vacation spot might also include the idea about the best vacations for single guys to get laid. For such a particular topic, the 10 easiest countries to get laid in the world might be in the sphere of your interest more than our today’s list. In any case, we hope you are not looking only for the best vacation spots for single guys, as we had in mind the prettier sex as well when creating our list of the best vacation spots for singles in their 40’s.

For this, our search for the best vacation spots for singles in their 40s was oriented in many directions. We searched for some of the recommended weekend gateways for singles, as well as the best vacation spots for single guys, best international guy trips, best holidays for single women, and the top best resorts for singles. And who is better to give the answer to these questions but the people in the 40’s themselves? Therefore, our research has led us to sources such as Tripadvisor, Quora, Trip 101, Trips to Discover, USA Today, and Health & Fitness Travel.

The recommendation list was quite abundant. But we tried to make an interesting digest of the best vacation spots for singles in their 40’s. Let’s see what they are: