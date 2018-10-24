Sessa Capital Is Betting On Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)

John Petry’s Sessa Capital disclosed a 6.3% brand new position in Garrett Motion (GTX). The details of the filing can be seen below.
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Sessa Capital (Master)
|4,652,545
|4,652,545
|4,652,545
|6.3%
|Sessa Capital GP
|4,652,545
|4,652,545
|4,652,545
|6.3%
|Sessa Capital IM
|4,652,545
|4,652,545
|4,652,545
|6.3%
|Sessa Capital IM GP
|4,652,545
|4,652,545
|4,652,545
|6.3%
|John Petry
|4,652,545
|4,652,545
|4,652,545
|6.3%
