Sessa Capital Is Betting On Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX)

Published on November 6, 2018 at 4:43 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
John Petry’s Sessa Capital disclosed a 6.3% brand new position in Garrett Motion (GTX). The details of the filing can be seen below.

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Sessa Capital (Master) 4,652,545 7. 4,652,545 9. 4,652,545 6.3%
Sessa Capital GP 4,652,545 7. 4,652,545 9. 4,652,545 6.3%
Sessa Capital IM 4,652,545 7. 4,652,545 9. 4,652,545 6.3%
Sessa Capital IM GP 4,652,545 7. 4,652,545 9. 4,652,545 6.3%
John Petry 4,652,545 7. 4,652,545 9. 4,652,545 6.3%

Page 1 of 10 – SEC Filing

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

____________

Schedule
13G

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. )1

Garrett
Motion Inc.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock, par value $0.001 per share

(Title of Class of Securities)

366505105

(CUSIP Number)

October 24, 2018

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of
this Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate
the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:

¨ Rule 13d-1(b)
¨ Rule 13d-1(c)
x Rule 13d-1(d)

_____________________

1The remainder of this cover
page shall be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities,
and for any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required on the remainder
of this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act
of 1934 (“Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other
provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

(Continued on following page(s))

– Page 1 of 10 Pages –

