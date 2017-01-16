Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds

13G Filing: Senator Investment Group and Americold Realty Trust

Published on September 26, 2018 at 12:07 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 10
Next >>

Alexander Klabin’s Senator Investment Group was the largest hedge fund owner of Americold Realty Trust with 5.9 million shares. Yesterday Senator Investment Group revealed purchasing more than 2 million shares of the company earlier this month. The details of this transaction can be seen below:

Doug Silverman And Alexander Klabin
Doug Silverman And Alexander Klabin
Senator Investment Group

 

Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP 0 8,000,000 0 8,000,000 8,000,000 5.43%
ALEXANDER KLABIN 0 8,000,000 0 8,000,000 8,000,000 5.43%
DOUGLAS SILVERMAN 0 8,000,000 0 8,000,000 8,000,000 5.43%

 

Page 1 of 10 – SEC Filing

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13G
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Americold Realty Trust
(Name of Issuer)

Common Shares
of Beneficial Interest, $0.01 par value per share
(Title of Class of Securities)

03064D108
(CUSIP Number)

September
14, 2018
(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of This Statement)
Check the appropriate box to designate the rule pursuant to which this Schedule is filed:
¨ Rule 13d-1(b)
x Rule 13d-1(c)
¨ Rule 13d-1(d)
(Page 1 of 10 Pages)

______________________________

*The remainder of this cover page shall
be filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for
any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder
of this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934 (“Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all
other provisions of the Act (however, see the Notes).

Follow Americold Realty Trust
Trade (COLD) Now!
Page 1 of 10
Next >>
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
13D Filing: Senator Investment Group and Gogo Inc. (GOGO)13G Filing: Bulldog Investors and M I Acquisitions Inc. (MACQ)13G Filing: Tiger Global Management LLC and Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC): Seth Klarman Took A Victory Lap13G Filing: Viking Global and United States Steel Corp (X)13G Filing: Park West Asset Management and Internap Corp (INAP)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.