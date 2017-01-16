13G Filing: Senator Investment Group and Americold Realty Trust

Alexander Klabin’s Senator Investment Group was the largest hedge fund owner of Americold Realty Trust with 5.9 million shares. Yesterday Senator Investment Group revealed purchasing more than 2 million shares of the company earlier this month. The details of this transaction can be seen below:
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|SENATOR INVESTMENT GROUP
|0
|8,000,000
|0
|8,000,000
|8,000,000
|5.43%
|ALEXANDER KLABIN
|0
|8,000,000
|0
|8,000,000
|8,000,000
|5.43%
|DOUGLAS SILVERMAN
|0
|8,000,000
|0
|8,000,000
|8,000,000
|5.43%
