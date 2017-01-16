Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds

Park West Asset Management Is Betting On Semler Scientific Inc.

Published on September 26, 2018 at 12:14 pm by Insider Monkey Staff in Hedge Funds
Share Tweet Share Email
Page 1 of 9
Next >>

Peter S. Park‘s Park West Asset Management initiated abrand new position in Semler Scientific (SMLR) at prices below $30 per share. Peter Park already made around 20% from this timely investment. The details of the 13G filing can be seen below:

Peter S. Park
Peter S. Park
Park West Asset Management

 Ownership Summary Table

Name Sole Voting Power Shared Voting Power Sole Dispositive Power Shared Dispositive Power Aggregate Amount Owned Power Percent of Class
Park West Asset Management 0 377,080 0 377,080 377,080 6.2%
Park West Investors Master Fund, Limited 0 339,517 0 339,517 339,517 5.6%
Peter S. Park 0 377,080 0 377,080 377,080 6.2%

Page 1 of 9 – SEC Filing

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

 

 

SCHEDULE 13G

 

 

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No.    )*

 

 

SEMLER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

(Name of Issuer)
Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share

(Title of Class of Securities)
81684M104

(CUSIP Number)
September 13, 2018

(Date of Event Which Requires Filing of this
Statement)

Check the appropriate box to designate the
rule pursuant to which this Schedule 13G is filed:

[   ] Rule 13d-1(b)

[X] Rule 13d-1(c)

[   ] Rule 13d-1(d)

* The remainder of this cover page shall be
filled out for a reporting person’s initial filing on this form with respect to the subject class of securities, and for
any subsequent amendment containing information which would alter the disclosures provided in a prior cover page.

The information required in the remainder of
this cover page shall not be deemed to be “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
(“Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section of the Act but shall be subject to all other provisions
of the Act (however, see the Notes).

Follow Semler Scientific Inc.
Trade (SMLR) Now!
Page 1 of 9
Next >>
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
13G Filing: Park West Asset Management and Internap Corp (INAP)13G Filing: Tiger Global Management LLC and Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)13G Filing: Viking Global and United States Steel Corp (X)Cascadian Therapeutics Inc. (CASC): Seth Klarman Took A Victory Lap13G Filing: Bulldog Investors and M I Acquisitions Inc. (MACQ)13G Filing: Point72 Asset Management and Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2018 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.