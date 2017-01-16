Park West Asset Management Is Betting On Semler Scientific Inc.

Peter S. Park‘s Park West Asset Management initiated abrand new position in Semler Scientific (SMLR) at prices below $30 per share. Peter Park already made around 20% from this timely investment. The details of the 13G filing can be seen below:
Ownership Summary Table
|Name
|Sole Voting Power
|Shared Voting Power
|Sole Dispositive Power
|Shared Dispositive Power
|Aggregate Amount Owned Power
|Percent of Class
|Park West Asset Management
|0
|377,080
|0
|377,080
|377,080
|6.2%
|Park West Investors Master Fund, Limited
|0
|339,517
|0
|339,517
|339,517
|5.6%
|Peter S. Park
|0
|377,080
|0
|377,080
|377,080
|6.2%
