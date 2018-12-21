Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Opus Bank (OPB): Hedge Funds Have Never Been Less Bullish

Published on October 29, 2019 at 2:15 pm by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

There are several ways to beat the market, and investing in small cap stocks has historically been one of them. We like to improve the odds of beating the market further by examining what famous hedge fund operators such as Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Carl Icahn think. Those hedge fund operators make billions of dollars each year by hiring the best and the brightest to do research on stocks, including small cap stocks that big brokerage houses simply don’t cover. Because of Carl Icahn and other elite funds’ exemplary historical records, we pay attention to their small cap picks. In this article, we use hedge fund filing data to analyze Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB).

Is Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) a buy here? The smart money is taking a pessimistic view. The number of long hedge fund bets dropped by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that OPB isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). OPB was in 9 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2019. There were 11 hedge funds in our database with OPB holdings at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

So, why do we pay attention to hedge fund sentiment before making any investment decisions? Our research has shown that hedge funds’ small-cap stock picks managed to beat the market by double digits annually between 1999 and 2016, but the margin of outperformance has been declining in recent years. Nevertheless, we were still able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that underperformed the market by 10 percentage points annually between 2006 and 2017. Interestingly the margin of underperformance of these stocks has been increasing in recent years. Investors who are long the market and short these stocks would have returned more than 27% annually between 2015 and 2017. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 in our quarterly newsletter. Even if you aren’t comfortable with shorting stocks, you should at least avoid initiating long positions in our short portfolio.

OPB_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. We’re going to analyze the recent hedge fund action regarding Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB).

Hedge fund activity in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

At Q2’s end, a total of 9 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of -18% from the previous quarter. On the other hand, there were a total of 11 hedge funds with a bullish position in OPB a year ago. With hedge funds’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of key hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes substantially (or already accumulated large positions).

Paul Singer ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT

The largest stake in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) was held by Elliott Management, which reported holding $114.4 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Castine Capital Management with a $12.9 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Millennium Management, Renaissance Technologies, and D E Shaw.

Since Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) has experienced bearish sentiment from the smart money, logic holds that there was a specific group of hedgies that slashed their entire stakes heading into Q3. Interestingly, Jeffrey Hinkle’s Shoals Capital Management cut the largest position of all the hedgies watched by Insider Monkey, totaling about $7.9 million in stock, and Anton Schutz’s Mendon Capital Advisors was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $3.9 million worth. These moves are intriguing to say the least, as aggregate hedge fund interest dropped by 2 funds heading into Q3.

Let’s also examine hedge fund activity in other stocks – not necessarily in the same industry as Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) but similarly valued. These stocks are Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX), Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT), Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA), and INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL). This group of stocks’ market caps match OPB’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
OFLX 3 9894 -1
CHCT 8 81504 -1
KNSA 9 77379 -1
INTL 11 84299 -4
Average 7.75 63269 -1.75

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 7.75 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $63 million. That figure was $138 million in OPB’s case. INTL Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) is the least popular one with only 3 bullish hedge fund positions. Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) is not the most popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still above average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. Hedge funds were also right about betting on OPB, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 3.7% during the third quarter and outperformed the market as well.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Is Burning These Hedge FundsFluidigm Corporation (FLDM) Is Burning These Hedge FundsHedge Funds Aren’t Crazy About Adecoagro SA (AGRO) AnymoreDo Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On QAD Inc. (QADA)?Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Nanometrics Incorporated (NANO)Is MacroGenics Inc (MGNX) Going To Burn These Hedge Funds ?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Opus Bank (OPB) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Opus Bank (OPB) Highly Regarded Value Investor’s New Stock Moves Opus Bank (OPB): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? PTC Therapeutics, Opus Bank, Pearson, and More: What Is Going on With These Falling Stocks? Billionaire David Abrams Betting Big On Small-caps 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.