Neuberger Berman Group is an independent, employee-owned investment manager that was a part of Lehman Brothers. It was formed way back in 1939, and now it offers offices to its clients across 35 cities around the world. The firm manages fixed income, hedge fund portfolios, and equities for its clients, which include wealthy individuals, global institutional investors, and advisors. Its current Chairman and CEO is George Walker who cut his teeth at Goldman Sachs in the Merger Department and after six years of his employment, in 1998, he became partner; more importantly, he became one of the youngest partners in Goldman Sachs’ history. Mr. Walker graduated with a BS and a BA, both summa cum laude, from the University of Pennsylvania (he had Harry S. Truman Scholarship and was a Benjamin Franklin Scholar), and he also earned an MBA as Palmer Scholar from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. In this article, we are going to take a look at Neuberger Berman Group’s latest moves.

During the first three months of 2019, Neuberger Berman Group initiated new positions in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP),Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO), The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE), Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA), and Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT). The fund also decided to boost its stakes in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

The top exits in this quarter counted SolarWinds Corporation (NYSE:SWI), The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE), and Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM). The stakes that got trimmed during the quarter included those in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE), Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE), Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN), and CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.