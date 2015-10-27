Moore Capital Management’s Latest Moves

Moore Capital Management is an NYC-based hedge fund that was founded in 1989 by American billionaire Louis Moore Bacon. In September 2018, the fund managed around $10.2 billion in assets. The fund provides additional offices in Miami, London, and Hong Kong. Louis Moore Bacon cut his teeth at Shearson Lehman Brothers as a Trader and Broker of financial futures. He also worked at Max Re Capital Ltd. Mr. Bacon graduated with an MBA in Finance from Columbia Business School and earned a BA in American Literature from Middlebury College. In this article, we are going to present Moore Capital Management’s most important portfolio changes in the first quarter of 2019.

Among the fund’s top new additions were Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA), Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA), SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB), and Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP). As for the stocks in which the fund decided to boost its stake we should highlight iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI), First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP), and Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

These were Moore Capital’s top exists in Q1 2019: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:IVV), Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST), iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM), O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY), and Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). The fund also decided to lower its stakes during the quarter in these stocks: GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP), Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL), VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSE:GDX), Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR), and Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

