Mason Capital’s Latest Moves

Mason Capital is a New York-based asset management firm that was launched by Kenneth Mario Garschina in 2000. It provides an additional office in London England. On March 28th, 2017, the fund managed around $3.5 billion in assets. Before launching his own hedge fund, Mr. Garschina worked at KS Capital Partners, first as a Research Analyst until he reached positions of Portfolio Manager and Director of Research. Prior to KS Capital Partners, he was employed at Cursitor-Alliance Capital Management as a Research Analyst. He graduated with a BA in Economics from the College of the Holy Cross. In this article, we are going to highlight Mason Capital’s most important Q1 2019 investment moves.

At the end of March 2019, Mason Capital’s equity portfolio was valued $465.37 million, down by 82.42% from one quarter earlier when it carried a value of $2.65 billion. Its portfolio was concentrated, counting only 8 long positions, out of which half were new additions. Those were Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA), Versum Materials, Inc. (NYSE:VSM), The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSG), and Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT). During the quarter the also existed 5 positions, among which the top one included Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI), and FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG). Other changes to its equity portfolio during the quarter included lowering stakes in Xerox Corporation (NYSE:XRX), and The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK).

