Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Dorsal Capital Management’s Return, AUM, and Holdings

Published on May 25, 2019 at 1:57 pm by Liliana De la Torre in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

Dorsal Capital Management is a hedge fund manager that primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm started its operations back in 2009, with its headquarters in Redwood City, California. As of the end of December 2018, the fund manages around $2.45 billion in assets on a discretionary basis. Ryan David Frick is one of its co-founders and its current Chief Investment Officer. He launched the firm along with Oliver Evans who retired in 2014. Mr. Frick graduated with an MBA from Stanford University, after which he joined Credit Suisse First Boston as an Analyst. Later, he moved on to serve as a Portfolio Manager at SAC Capital and worked at CR Intrinsic, first as a generalist Equity Analyst and then as a Manager of a portfolio of stocks in consumer-electronics, video-game, and similar technology and media sectors.

The fund’s investment strategy proved to be a good one; as an example, its Dorsal Capital Partners fund has had only one down year over the last five years. More precisely, in 2013 the fund lost 1.11%, but it recovered in the following years. It delivered 15.66% in 2014 and 10.13% in 2015. Even though its annual returns went slightly down in 2016 and 2017, it still managed to stay in the positive track achieving 5.07% and 2.87% respectively. Through October 2018, it brought back 2.18%. Dorsal Capital Partners fund reached a total return of 98.39% with a compound annual return of 7.83%, while its worst drawdown was 7.10.

stock, trading, market, trader, traders, investor, investment, screen, bank, banking, share, broker, graph, business, chart, index, data, information, capital, team, money,

Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock.com

At the end of the first quarter of 2019, Dorsal Capital’s 13F equity portfolio was valued at $1.53 billion, up from $1.43 billion in the previous quarter. After dumping eight positions and acquiring five new, the fund’s equity portfolio ended with 18 long positions. Among the companies that Dorsal Capital Management decided to say goodbye to was Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) whose 4.9 million shares valued $61.64 million the fund completely sold out. It also let go of its positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) and American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) selling 500,000 Royal’s shares with a value of $48.90 million and 400,000 American Tower’s shares, which were worth $63.28 million.

The fund decided to trim ten of its stakes during this Q1 of 2019. Among them was Facebook Inc.(NASDAQ:FB) whose stake was lowered by 59% to 510,000 shares valued at $85.01 million. Additionally, its holdings in Tableau Software Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were reduced by 48% to 450,000 shares worth $57.28 million.

Click here to read the rest of the article if you want to find out which were Dorsal Capital’s top holdings this Q1 of 2019.

Disclosure: None

This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Loading...
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Michael Novogratz, George...Impala Asset Management’s Latest MovesMagnetar Capital’s Latest MovesHedge Fund Investor Letters 2019 Q1Jana Partners’ Latest MovesLakewood Capital Management’s Latest Moves

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Hedge Fund and Insider Trading News: Daniel Loeb, Michael Novogratz, George Soros, Light Street Capital, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH), Centurylink Inc (CTL), and More Magnetar Capital’s Latest Moves Lakewood Capital Management’s Latest Moves Jana Partners’ Latest Moves Impala Asset Management’s Latest Moves Hedge Fund Investor Letters 2019 Q1 Greenwood Investors’ Q1 2019 Investor Letter 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds in Q1 of 2019 25 Cities with the Most Unfaithful Wives 6 Easiest Programming Languages for Middle School Students
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.