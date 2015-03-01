Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Lazard Ltd (LAZ): Hedge Funds In Wait-and-See Mode

Published on October 25, 2019 at 11:11 am by Abigail Fisher in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 700 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in these filings, which are based on their June 28 holdings, data that is available nowhere else. Should you consider Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) for your portfolio? We’ll look to this invaluable collective wisdom for the answer.

Hedge fund interest in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) shares was flat at the end of last quarter. Hedge funds are in a wait-and-see mode for the last 12 months. The level and the change in hedge fund popularity aren’t the only variables you need to analyze to decipher hedge funds’ perspectives. A stock may witness a boost in popularity but it may still be less popular than similarly priced stocks. That’s why at the end of this article we will examine companies such as Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG), Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX), and Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to gather more data points. Our calculations also showed that Lazard isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below).
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

In the financial world there are a large number of tools investors have at their disposal to grade stocks. A pair of the most under-the-radar tools are hedge fund and insider trading indicators. We have shown that, historically, those who follow the top picks of the best fund managers can outperform the broader indices by a solid amount. Insider Monkey’s flagship best performing hedge funds strategy returned 25.8% year to date (through May 30th) and outperformed the market even though it draws its stock picks among small-cap stocks. This strategy also outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since its inception (see the details here). That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is a useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

LAZ_oct2019

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a gander at the key hedge fund action surrounding Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

How are hedge funds trading Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)?

At the end of the second quarter, a total of 16 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 0% from the previous quarter. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards LAZ over the last 16 quarters. With hedgies’ capital changing hands, there exists an “upper tier” of notable hedge fund managers who were boosting their holdings meaningfully (or already accumulated large positions).

01 Mason Hawkins, Southeastern Asset Management

The largest stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) was held by Southeastern Asset Management, which reported holding $248.1 million worth of stock at the end of March. It was followed by Ariel Investments with a $197.4 million position. Other investors bullish on the company included Fisher Asset Management, Royce & Associates, and Two Sigma Advisors.

Because Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) has faced falling interest from the smart money, we can see that there were a few hedgies who sold off their full holdings last quarter. It’s worth mentioning that Peter Rathjens, Bruce Clarke and John Campbell’s Arrowstreet Capital said goodbye to the biggest position of the “upper crust” of funds tracked by Insider Monkey, totaling about $13.2 million in stock, and Renaissance Technologies was right behind this move, as the fund sold off about $10.5 million worth. These bearish behaviors are important to note, as aggregate hedge fund interest stayed the same (this is a bearish signal in our experience).

Let’s go over hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ). These stocks are Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG), Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX), Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED), and FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN). This group of stocks’ market values resemble LAZ’s market value.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
STAG 11 138143 -4
MRTX 27 1623476 -1
AMED 24 209888 -2
FGEN 16 316897 -5
Average 19.5 572101 -3

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 19.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $572 million. That figure was $590 million in LAZ’s case. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) is the least popular one with only 11 bullish hedge fund positions. Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) is not the least popular stock in this group but hedge fund interest is still below average. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on LAZ, though not to the same extent, as the stock returned 3.1% during the third quarter and outperformed the market.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)Are Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Embraer SA (ERJ)?Were Hedge Funds Right About Cutting Tech Data Corporation (TECD)?Is Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) A Good Stock To Buy?Outfront Media Inc (OUT): Hedge Funds Are Selling, But Still BullishWere Hedge Funds Right About Buying Azul S.A. (AZUL)?

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Lazard Ltd (LAZ): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock? Is Lazard Ltd (LAZ) A Good Stock To Buy? How This Fund’s Investments in Citigroup Inc. (C), Bank of America Corp (BAC) & Other Stocks Played Out Ariel Appreciation Fund Adds BOK Financial, Continues to Believe in Viacom, J.M. Smucker Do Hedge Funds Love Lazard Ltd (LAZ)? 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.