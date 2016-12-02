Companies 0 See All
Hedge Funds 0 See All
Insiders 0 See All
Institutional Investors 0 See All
Click here to see all results for

Dear Valued Visitor,

We have noticed that you are using an ad blocker software.

Although advertisements on the web pages may degrade your experience, our business certainly depends on them and we can only keep providing you high-quality research based articles as long as we can display ads on our pages.

To view this article, you can disable your ad blocker and refresh this page or simply login.

We only allow registered users to use ad blockers. You can sign up for free by clicking here or you can login if you are already a member.

Hedge Funds-News

Is SFL Corporation Ltd. (SFL) A Good Stock To Buy ?

Published on October 26, 2019 at 12:47 pm by Nina Todic in Hedge Funds,News
Share Tweet Share Email

There are several ways to beat the market, and investing in small cap stocks has historically been one of them. We like to improve the odds of beating the market further by examining what famous hedge fund operators such as Jeff Ubben, George Soros and Carl Icahn think. Those hedge fund operators make billions of dollars each year by hiring the best and the brightest to do research on stocks, including small cap stocks that big brokerage houses simply don’t cover. Because of Carl Icahn and other elite funds’ exemplary historical records, we pay attention to their small cap picks. In this article, we use hedge fund filing data to analyze SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Is SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) the right pick for your portfolio? Prominent investors are taking a bullish view. The number of long hedge fund bets inched up by 5 recently. Our calculations also showed that SFL isn’t among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (see the video below). SFL was in 11 hedge funds’ portfolios at the end of June. There were 6 hedge funds in our database with SFL positions at the end of the previous quarter.
5 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds
Video: Click the image to watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge funds’ reputation as shrewd investors has been tarnished in the last decade as their hedged returns couldn’t keep up with the unhedged returns of the market indices. Our research has shown that hedge funds’ large-cap stock picks indeed failed to beat the market between 1999 and 2016. However, we were able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that outperformed the market by 40 percentage points since May 2014 through May 30, 2019 (see the details here). We were also able to identify in advance a select group of hedge fund holdings that’ll significantly underperform the market. We have been tracking and sharing the list of these stocks since February 2017 and they lost 25.7% through September 30, 2019. That’s why we believe hedge fund sentiment is an extremely useful indicator that investors should pay attention to.

Clint Carlson, Carlson Capital

Unlike former hedge manager, Dr. Steve Sjuggerud, who is convinced Dow will soar past 40000, our long-short investment strategy doesn’t rely on bull markets to deliver double digit returns. We only rely on hedge fund buy/sell signals. Let’s take a glance at the new hedge fund action surrounding SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

What have hedge funds been doing with SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)?

Heading into the third quarter of 2019, a total of 11 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were long this stock, a change of 83% from the first quarter of 2019. By comparison, 16 hedge funds held shares or bullish call options in SFL a year ago. So, let’s review which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

No of Hedge Funds with SFL Positions

Among these funds, Millennium Management held the most valuable stake in SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL), which was worth $9.8 million at the end of the second quarter. On the second spot was Millennium Management which amassed $9 million worth of shares. Moreover, Carlson Capital, GLG Partners, and Renaissance Technologies were also bullish on SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL), allocating a large percentage of their portfolios to this stock.

Consequently, key hedge funds were breaking ground themselves. Balyasny Asset Management, managed by Dmitry Balyasny, assembled the largest position in SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL). Balyasny Asset Management had $0.7 million invested in the company at the end of the quarter. Michael Gelband’s ExodusPoint Capital also initiated a $0.7 million position during the quarter. The other funds with new positions in the stock are Paul Tudor Jones’s Tudor Investment Corp, Israel Englander’s Millennium Management, and Minhua Zhang’s Weld Capital Management.

Let’s now review hedge fund activity in other stocks similar to SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL). We will take a look at The Children’s Place Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE), Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR), Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD), and Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC). This group of stocks’ market caps resemble SFL’s market cap.

Ticker No of HFs with positions Total Value of HF Positions (x1000) Change in HF Position
PLCE 19 254998 -3
TR 13 93488 -3
HTLD 13 29892 -1
EPC 25 215610 6
Average 17.5 148497 -0.25

View table here if you experience formatting issues.

As you can see these stocks had an average of 17.5 hedge funds with bullish positions and the average amount invested in these stocks was $148 million. That figure was $36 million in SFL’s case. Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) is the most popular stock in this table. On the other hand Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) is the least popular one with only 13 bullish hedge fund positions. Compared to these stocks SFL Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) is even less popular than TR. Hedge funds clearly dropped the ball on SFL as the stock delivered strong returns, though hedge funds’ consensus picks still generated respectable returns. Our calculations showed that top 20 most popular stocks among hedge funds returned 24.4% in 2019 through September 30th and outperformed the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) by 4 percentage points. A small number of hedge funds were also right about betting on SFL as the stock returned 15% during the third quarter and outperformed the market by an even larger margin.

Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.

DOWNLOAD FREE REPORT: Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks

Let Warren Buffett, George Soros, Steve Cohen, and Daniel Loeb WORK FOR YOU.

If you want to beat the low cost index funds by 19 percentage points per year, look no further than our monthly newsletter.In this free report you can find an in-depth analysis of the performance of Warren Buffett's entire historical stock picks. We uncovered Warren Buffett's Best Stock Picks and a way to for Buffett to improve his returns by more than 4 percentage points per year.

Bonus Biotech Stock Pick: You can also find a detailed bonus biotech stock pick that we expect to return more than 50% within 12 months.
Subscribe me to Insider Monkey's Free Daily Newsletter
This is a FREE report from Insider Monkey. Credit Card is NOT required.
Related Insider Monkey Articles
Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC): Are Hedge Funds Back?Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI)PBF Energy Inc (PBF): Hedge Funds Are Snapping UpWere Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Navient Corporation (NAVI)?United Therapeutics Corporation (UTHR): Hedge Funds Had A Change of HeartHedge Funds Started Buying Carter’s, Inc. (CRI) Again

Best Performing Hedge Funds Strategy
Download a free copy of our newsletter and see the details inside!
Related News
Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Ship Finance International Limited (SFL) Do Hedge Funds Love Ship Finance International Limited (SFL)? Should You Avoid Ship Finance International Limited (SFL)? 10 Ultra-High Dividend Small-Cap Stocks You Should Know About, Part 2 This Metric Says You Are Smart to Sell Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT), Teekay Corporation (TK): Why Frontline Ltd (FRO) Earnings Disappointed Investors Hedge Funds Are Bearish On Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) 11 Largest Auto Insurance Companies In The US In 2019 10 Poorest Cities in America in 2019 8 Lowest Tar and Nicotine Cigarette Brands in 2019
Home Hedge Funds Markets Blog Authors About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use Site Map
All text and design is copyright ©2019 Koala Guide LLC. All rights reserved.